Food trucks are now able to apply to bring their tasty crafts to Aspen City Hall for the summer season.
The city of Aspen opened the application process on Thursday for vendors to operate along Rio Grande Place beginning as early as mid-June through the end of September. Applications must be submitted by June 7, and then the city will choose up to two vendors to use the parking spaces outside the former Taster’s location.
The city is hoping that the food truck service will bring some diversity and affordable menu options to that end of Aspen, in addition to some more environmentally friendly practices, according to C.J. Oliver, the city’s director of environmental health and sustainability.
“I think it’ll be a really great opportunity if we can find some people who can make it work,” he said. “I think it’ll just add a little bit of fun vitality to that section of town, and having some additional food options available for folks down there could just be a nice part of the summer scene.”
Vendors will be required to have a food service retail license through the state of Colorado and a city of Aspen business license, as well as meet local air quality requirements. The city has also created a list of desirable characteristics that will help them narrow down its search, such as preferable waste diversion practices, affordable menu items, a diverse menu and an agreeable schedule. Oliver said the city would like the food trucks to operate between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. at least four days a week but is prepared to be flexible with the selectees.
“We want to provide some flexibility there for them to be able to make money,” Oliver said. “We’re going to say, ‘Tell us what you want to do.’ We know that most of them may want to go to special events — like they may want to do JazzFest or they may want to do Mountain Fair [in Carbondale] — but generally, what is their schedule?”
Oliver added that the city would also like to see some locally sourced food items and other practices that focus on reducing the environmental footprint, like composting and not using large, plastic to-go containers. They are also looking for options that vary from other Aspen businesses like Big Wrap or Bangkok Happy Bowl.
In the weeks since Aspen City Council directed staff to begin looking for applicants, Oliver said that the city has already heard interest from about 10 prospects. Some already have established food trucks ready to go, and others — like Aspenite Hunter Lyons — are in the beginning stages of the process.
Lyons spoke to the city council during public comment on Tuesday and said he and his mother are hoping to bring some affordable food options to Aspen and that this program could be the opportunity they’re looking for.
“I moved out here two years ago and have fallen in love, really. I think this is my home, and really the reason I come to speak to you today is I think that there is an issue with affordable dining here,” he said. “We think that we can offer a pretty fair solution.”
Lyons said he and his mother have partnered with the Milwaukee-based restaurant group Mad Chicken, which currently operates locations across the Midwest. Mad Chicken uses natural, unprocessed ingredients and is known for comfort food staples such as chicken tenders, wings and sandwiches, according to its website. Lyons is one of the handful of individuals that Oliver said the city is engaging with to begin the application process.
Once the application process closes on June 7, city staff will meet at the end of that week to go over the applications and select the top two choices, Oliver said. The city hopes that the selectees can open up shop in mid-June, and at the end of September, staff will revisit the city council to discuss what went well and whether the city would like to continue the program next summer — or potentially expand the season.
To apply, visit aspen.gov/350/Retail-Food-Establishments or contact Oliver at cj.oliver@aspen.gov.