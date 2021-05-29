The routes and the fares are set, buses will be back to full capacity and expectations for vastly improved ridership during the Roaring Fork Transportation Authority’s upcoming summer season are high.
Now if only RFTA could find some more drivers. Its full summer schedule officially begins June 7, and the transit agency is somewhere between 20 and 30 drivers short of what may be needed.
Turnover after the winter season was considerable, RFTA CEO Dan Blankenship said Friday. Many new employees who were hired from outside the valley last year following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic have returned to the places from whence they came.
“Last year, our HR director’s strategy was to hire experienced drivers from urban areas,” he said. “Now that the economy has opened up, they’re going back home.”
But turnover is nothing new in the world of public transit. “It’s the nature of the beast that we have to grapple with because of the seasonal nature of the services we provide,” Blankenship said.
RFTA will be providing “about the same level of service this summer” as it did during the summer of 2019, he said. The summer schedule for regional services starts June 7 and runs through Sept. 5. The city of Aspen’s service schedule also starts June 7, but runs through Sept. 25.
The Maroon Bells shuttle service starts June 7 and runs through Oct. 17 — or perhaps later, depending upon demand. More information is available at rfta.com/rfta-summer-season/.
The start to RFTA’s summer marks a return to full-capacity seating on buses and shuttles. Since last summer, the buses have been running at 50% capacity.
The pandemic did a number on ridership. Systemwide in 2020, the bus-transit agency provided 2.67 million rides — a 51% decrease from 2019’s 5.47 million total. 2020 started off with a bang before COVID-19’s rapid spread led to the shutdown of ski resorts in mid-March. Soon after, RFTA resorted to what Blankenship calls a “bare-bones service,” given the economic slowdown and the corresponding low demand for rides.
RFTA ramped up its service in increments starting in May 2020, and the winter-season service was “a hybrid of what we normally do,” Blankenship said.
He said he is encouraged by the latest figures: 203,637 riders systemwide last month, compared with only 36,014 in April 2020 during the “bones” period. As for the year-to-date (January through April), RFTA has seen 1.07 million riders, a decrease of 28.6% compared with the same four months of 2020 and 52% compared with the first third of 2019.
“The numbers are encouraging,” Blankenship said. “We are optimistic with everything we’re hearing about summer business in the region that we’ll see ridership rebounding quite a bit.”
Hiring enough people could prove a challenge for RFTA and other area businesses needing to staff up for the summer. According to revised state labor department statistics released Friday, Pitkin County’s jobless rate was 6.8% in April — about twice as high as pre-pandemic levels, but much lower than the rate of 23.7% one year ago.
Meanwhile, last month’s unemployment rate for Garfield County was 5.6% and Eagle’s was 6.7%. The labor department’s statement on Friday said that Colorado has gained back 247,000 of the 375,800 nonfarm payroll jobs it lost between February and April 2020 — for a recovery rate of 65.9%, which nearly mirrors the national job recovery rate for last month.
Blankenship said overtime pay will help alleviate the driver shortage in the short term. Plus, there won’t be as much of a need for the “backup buses” — and thus backup drivers — that had to be utilized throughout 2020 and the spring for certain busy routes due to the fact that the buses were at half capacity.
Starting pay at RFTA is $20.65 per hour, and training is provided for those who don’t have a commercial driver’s license. Returning drivers may be eligible for higher pay. Full-time and seasonal workers are needed. Some benefits also may be available.
RFTA provides vacation time and leaves of absence during its shoulder seasons, Blankenship said. It also works with community partners to secure housing opportunities for many of its employees.
“Housing is tighter than ever, but we’re making progress,” he said. “It’s always kind of been one step forward, two steps back.”
It’s hard work, but many drivers find the job rewarding, Blankenship said.
“If you like being ‘captain of the ship’ and you take pride in your driving skills and customer service, RFTA’s the right place to work,” he added. “There are many challenges, like traffic and winter weather, but a lot of people enjoy those challenges.”