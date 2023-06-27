New innovations and solutions to long-term issues in the war on cancer was a topic of discussion during Aspen Ideas: Health last Friday.
Elizabeth Cohen, senior medical correspondent for CNN’s Health, Medical and Wellness unit, moderated a panel of leaders from three acclaimed cancer centers. While there are many new and innovative treatments that have created declining cancer rates, the enormous cost of these treatments greatly impacts the hospitals or cancer centers that provide them. Increasingly, access to these new treatments is a major issue, the panelists pointed out.
Dr. Peter Pisters, president of MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, started the discussion on innovative cancer treatments he’s currently excited about.
“Artificial intelligence can really transform medicine, and really influence by discovery the process of delivering care to patients within an exam room. That’s one area we are pursuing,” said Pisters. “The second is harnessing the immune system in a variety of ways to fight cancer, using not only T cells, but other components of the immune system like natural killer cells that can be harnessed in unique, innovative ways.”
Dr. Selwyn Vickers, president and CEO of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York, believes the U.S. has entered a transformative age for cancer care.
“I would start with tumor vaccines, which are really driven by our growing understanding of computational oncology. That’s the real management of data. Tumor vaccines, with the help of computational oncology, have the opportunities for selecting new targets on the tumors. Being able to design a vaccine that has an effectiveness that is personalized really has a powerful ability to affect cancer care,” Vickers said.
Vickers further explained how management of data allows oncologists to study and interpret information in new ways, leading to the creation of more effective drug treatments and other cancer treatments. In this fashion, data scientists become partners with cancer doctors to enhance care.
Dr. Kevin Churchwell, president and CEO of Boston Children’s Hospital, also noted the importance of data because it helps define the differentiations between cancers. He pointed out how adult cancers and pediatric cancers are different; their mutations are different. Studying data allows cancer doctors to treat adults and children with more individualized, targeted approaches.
According to Churchwell, there weren’t any specific cancer treatments for children back the in the 1970s for diseases like leukemia. Now, things are different, and there is a 95% remission and survival rate for kids with acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
He views precision medicine as one of the new innovative discoveries that will affect future cancer care because of the ability for doctors to harness a patient’s own immune system to fight both blood cancers and solid tumors.
Along with great innovations in cancer care come great costs. How do we cover them?
“As we look at cancer care in pediatrics, it’s still rare compared with adult cancers, so the partnership that has to happen between the academic medical centers, the government, [National Institutes of Health] and foundations, to actually attack and be part of a solution is what I see as the next evolution,” said Churchwell.
Cost is one of the greatest threats to providing access to new treatments, according to Vickers. The cost of producing treatments and administering care is rising in a way that has never been seen before.
Vickers also believes that partners are needed to deal with the disparities that are found in health care. How do we get a therapy that is transformative to a population that might not be able to pay for it?
Pisters explained how one of the newest and most effective cancer treatments involving CAR T cells costs over $1 million per patient, and at that cost it’s not scalable to a wide population. Treatments need to be at a lower price point. More science, innovation and policy is necessary to drive the cost per patient down.
Vickers said that his hospital loses about $200,000 for each CAR T treatment they provide.
More on the equity issue
The three doctors see hope for treatment of pancreatic, pediatric and lung cancers using new treatment modalities. And all three pointed out the importance of designing trials that include all populations, because different types of people and races will be affected in different ways.
“If we choose to only include the select who have access, then the outcomes will only be for the select. If we don’t broaden (the trials), that will be the risk,” Vickers said.
The issue of equity is really an issue of poverty, Churchwell said. Therapies that are now being developed improve outcomes, but if you don’t have a transportation or a food source you are less likely to achieve these great outcomes.
It was noted that there are 52 comprehensive cancer centers across the country, but they are found in only 36 states. According to Pisters, the American health care system is engineered to create structural equity issues. Access is linked to employment, while no other developed country does that. Many people don’t leave their jobs because they don't want to lose their health care coverage. And workers in low-paying jobs usually don't have health care insurance.
Health care is a trillion-dollar business in America. The innovations cannot happen if hospitals don’t make money. Profit is not a four-letter word, cost is. Whenever a hospital treats a Medicare or a Medicaid patient, it loses money, Pisters said. Commercial payers are the only way a hospital or organization can subsidize costs. The insured patients subsidize the cost of the non-insured patients.
More than half of U.S. children are on Medicaid, and hospitals like Sloan Kettering are only paid 35% of the real costs of treating children on Medicaid. Thus, to recover these costs, hospitals have to charge all patients more.