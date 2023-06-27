Selwyn Vickers, center, president and CEO of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York, comments on efforts to fight cancer during the “Hope in the War Against Cancer” panel discussion in the Greenwald Pavilion of the Aspen Meadows campus on Friday. Flanked by Vickers: Kevin Churchwell, right, president and CEO of Boston Children’s Hospital, and Peter Pisters, president of MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston. Aspen Ideas: Health concluded on Saturday and now the Aspen Ideas Festival is in gear and running through Friday.