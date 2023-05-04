The Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority board of directors elected a new vice chairperson on Wednesday. John Ward will fill the role.
Ward, who is serving as a citizen on the board, will replace former board member Skippy Mesirow as vice chair. Ward is serving his third term on the board, and has previously served as chairperson and treasurer. Ward was nominated for the role by board member Ward Hauenstein, who was recently appointed to the board as a city council representative.
“I personally think that it makes sense to have a non-elected official in the role,” Hauenstein said.
Ward accepted the nomination, although he said that he was going to nominate Hauenstein. Board member Francie Jacober said she agreed with Hauenstein that a citizen should serve in the role. Jacober will continue to serve as the board’s treasurer, and Chair Carson Schmitz, who is also serving as a citizen member, will continue in his role as well.
With seven members currently serving, the APCHA board is still missing a citizen member and is approaching a year with the vacant seat. The Aspen City Council will interview one applicant for the position on May 15, and the Pitkin Board of County Commissioners will also interview the applicant in the coming days. Assistant City Manager Diane Foster encouraged board members to recruit people they know to apply for the position, although anyone who is interested can apply.
Schmitz said he would like to see a continued focus on getting the seat filled as soon as possible.
Later in the meeting, the board also heard a presentation on the city of Aspen’s affordable housing credits program and discussed changing the 17 units at the Smuggler Run Subdivision from Category 4 to Category 5. Smuggler Run homeowners attended the meeting to provide public comment on the change.
Due to the age of the homes at Smuggler Run, the units need to be replaced, staff wrote in a memo. Based upon estimates provided by the homeowners, the cost of the replacement of the mobile homes will roughly be in line with APCHA’s current Category 5 maximum resale price. Approval of the category change, along with an updated deed restriction with a Category 5 designation, will enable owners to replace existing mobile homes with modular units on permanent foundations.
“By allowing somebody to go under a new category, all it’s gonna do is whether they want to do the work or whether the person down the line wants to do the work, it gives them the ability to go up to that highest value and put a new home on the property,” Deputy Director Cindy Christensen said.
She added that, with the amount of work that needs to be done on the homes, it will become harder and harder for people to buy them in the future.
Homeowners added that the hope is to incentivize others to maintain their homes, which Category 4 does not provide much room for, but Category 5 would allow it. Category 4 would not make the cost of maintenance worthwhile, they added.
Board members expressed hesitancy to approve the request and discussed ramifications for homeowners, future buyers and making a one-time exception for one subdivision out of APCHA’s total inventory.
“I just think the point of the program is to remain accessible,” board member Alycin Bektesh said. “And right now as it is, this swap would take it out of any Cat 3, and the only people who have access to it are people who actually have that money in their pocket or ways of getting the money to do the up front review.”
The board opted to move the change forward for further consideration for owners who are planning to replace their units, with the possibility of allowing a category change for other units in the future. Staff will bring back a resolution for consideration to the next meeting.