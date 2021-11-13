“How are you?”
“Good, fine, I’m OK.”
“No. How are you, really?
Dr. Jennifer Johnston-Jones, a trilingual licensed psychologist in Colorado and California specializing in neurodevelopment for children and teens, says we must ask the deeper questions. We must make ourselves uncomfortable to help others because the little things — smiling at people, complimenting, asking “How are you, really” — can make the biggest difference in preventing trauma, life stressors, depression and even someone taking their own life.
After working many years in Los Angeles, where she ran therapeutic programs for various hospitals, brought parent education and social and emotional learning training into schools across the West Coast and provided evidence-based neuropsychological interventions for children and teens, Johnston-Jones moved to the valley about 18 months ago with her husband and two children thinking she would take a break from her field.
Following the tragedy of an eighth-grade Aspen School District student who died by suicide, Johnston-Jones immediately reentered her practice.
“My heart just broke, and while there are really great therapists in the valley, most of them are full or hard to access,” she said in a recent interview. “I feel like the whole community needs to be aware of what to look for and how to help, and it doesn’t have to be in a clinical way, all of us — parents, young adults, kids — can learn these skills.”
Through “educated communication,” Johnston-Jones is determined to increase mental health awareness, striving to bring the best practices to the community and use them in the most effective and meaningful way. In addition to continuing private neurological evaluations on children, she recently started the Aspen Psychological Association, gathering a group of mental health professionals to give free talks around the valley.
On Thursday, Johnston-Jones held her first teen group meeting, training local high-schoolers in counseling and emotional intelligence to work with other youth. The group, Roaring Fork Organization of Therapy Services, or R.O.O.T.S., will meet Thursdays at 4:30 p.m. at the Aspen Chapel.
“The needs for mental health services in our small community are just staggering,” she said. “And I don’t want to say it’s just our community, it really is a global issue, but we are at-risk being in the ‘Suicide Belt.’”
According to a January 2021 report from the Colorado Health Institute, higher-than-national rates of death by suicide have been a consistent trend in Colorado, among other surrounding states in the Mountain West — a region researchers have long referred to as America’s “Suicide Belt.”
In 2018, Colorado had one of the 10 highest age-adjusted suicide death rates in the nation at 21.9 deaths per 100,000 people. The startling numbers only increased in 2019 with nearly 1,300 Coloradan lives lost to suicide. The Colorado Suicide Data Dashboard reports resembling statistics for the year 2020.
Scenic, resort towns of the Rocky Mountain states are no exception. According to the Denver Post, in the mid-2000s, the suicide rate in Aspen and Pitkin County had jumped to three times the national rate and two times the state rate.
“I think one of the main things we all need to come to terms with is that Aspen is not exempt, just because it’s gorgeous or ‘paradise,’” said Candice Carpenter Olson, owner and founder of Here House Club. “It’s got a lot of challenges at every age and even some extra.”
From wealth disparities, to a heavy drinking and partying culture, to bullying and a lack of resources in many of the schools, every age group in the valley is faced with different stressors. Olson and Johnston-Jones, along with other local community leaders and mental health experts are opening the conversations to bring awareness and understanding to the stressors and traumas of our lives today.
“Watching Out for Each Other: Thriving in the Face of Overwhelming Stressors,” a five-part community mental health series hosted and moderated by Here House Club and co-sponsored by Aspen Real Life, will begin on Wednesday and run through February. The individual events are catered to specific age groups — from parents and young adults to kids and teens — and will feature panelists from local organizations such as Aspen Hope Center, Aspen Strong, Lead with Love and Restorative Way. All programming is free and open to the public.
“We named it ‘watching out for each other’ because we’re all equal in this, there is no hierarchy, we’re all in a community together, and we all have the task of watching out for each other’s well-being,” Olson said. “If we can learn about what’s going on in ourselves, then we will be able to see it in someone else.”
Jillian Livingston, founder of Aspen Real Life, views the series as a way to understand the climate of the individual issues among various age demographics in the community — a way to get to the core of where these stressors are originating from.
“How can we bring a sense of responsibility for each other, and change a social structure so that we all feel accountable for each other and want to help one another?” Livingston asked. “We’re all battling with something, we’re all struggling, and to change the wellbeing of the mental state of our kids and adults, we have to understand it.”
Wednesday’s event at Here House will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. “Opening the Conversation, for Parents and Other Adults” will be run by Lead with Love Executive Director Anne White and Johnston-Jones, who also wrote an acclaimed parenting book, “Transformational Parenting.”
“The thesis of this talk is to have us look at ourselves, so that we’re aware of our own unhealed traumas and can make sure we’re not passing those on, even in an unconscious way, to our children, which happens nearly every generation,” Johnston-Jones said.
She plans to give attendees an “adverse childhood experiences quiz” in order for people to self-reflect and understand, scientifically, their own processes of trauma. Olson, who will be moderating most of the talks, said this first event is meant to help parents open up, to destigmatize some of the topics and normalize what parents go through as part of the human condition.
“It’s very hard as a parent to look at yourself because you don’t want to think that any of your mental health issues are affecting your kids; I know I was very reluctant at one point to acknowledge that I had created any trauma in our family, but clearly I had,” Olson said. “So we want this opening conversation to be vulnerable and human, to help parents get over any blind-spots or defensiveness, because parents need to be awake to help their kids.”
The second event on Dec. 9, “Keeping Crisis at Bay, for Teens, Adults and Health Professionals,” will be led by Hope Center Executive Director Michelle Muething and Restorative Way Founder Will Bledsoe. The discussion will address life stressors and life shocks, as well as how these can overwhelm our coping capacity.
The following event on Dec. 14, targets young adults ages 18-39 in an effort to identify and give voice to the practical support systems young adults in the Roaring Fork Valley need to create community and reduce life shocks. Organized by Jamie Butemeyer, a life coach and Shakti wellness practitioner, the evening will include an “experiential process” to understand different healing modalities.
The final two events are for adolescents and teenagers — an age demographic in the valley that Livingston believes could implement true change. On Feb. 10, Livingston and Bledsoe will join Aspen Strong Director Angilina Taylor, Aaron Garland of TigerTiger and Michaela Carpenter, co-founder of Here House, in leading an all-day workshop with a group of students, selected through an application process, from different middle and high schools throughout the valley.
Livingston, who has raised three sons in the valley, emphasized the importance of accountability among this age group. She explained how getting to the core of the stressors and the behavioral issues that follow, like bullying, addiction and judgmentalism, is the first step. The tangible change will come from actually implementing a unified infrastructure and system in the schools, based on this communication.
“If these kids can create a new communication and social structure while they’re young, preferably before they reach high school, then it stays with them,” Livingston said. “And if they can develop a social structure in which they take care of each other, regardless of their differences, in which they celebrate individuality, then they’ll carry it with them as they grow older.”
The date of a follow-up panel to the workshop, in which the student-participants will present their work and recommendations for ongoing support systems and messaging to the community, is to be announced.
Right now, while there are multiple initiatives to address mental health in our community, Olson hopes that this series in particular will allow people across generations, ages and identities to open up and find new levels of not only knowledge, but also empathy in the safe, neutral space Here House offers.
Olson mentioned that Aspen Mayor Torre and Councilman Ward Hauenstein have been encouraging and supportive of the series from the start, moving the date of the city-run mental health forum to be held at the Wheeler Opera House in order for the series’ opening event on Wednesday to transpire without scheduling conflicts.
“People go down here, like you can see them go down, and I think the message of this whole series is, when we see that, we want to be trained to see it and trained to know what to do,” Olson said. “It’s this idea that we are each other’s keeper here, it’s a little town, and we need to keep an eye on each other.”
Johnston-Jones believes that if we can create a culture of kindness and compassion, we can create protection and a more beautiful and healthy community.
“We don’t have to be at the throes of vulnerability for mental illness, which is where we’re at right now,” she said. “Show up to these talks, and start asking the deeper questions — to make ourselves uncomfortable to help others is essential — how are you, really.”