This spring and summer, the Roaring Fork River could see above-average flows for the first time in three years, according to recent forecasts.
While spring weather and dry soils could still bring those flows down, the river is poised to receive some relief after a five-year period of near-consistent drought.
The National Weather Service’s Colorado Basin River Forecast Center released water supply forecasts this month predicting that between April and July, 7% more water will flow to Glenwood Springs from the Roaring Fork River than normal. This winter, the Roaring Fork watershed has accumulated snowpack that is currently 21% greater than average. Unless the watershed experiences dry or hot weather, that snowpack will likely melt and create slightly above-average flows in the Roaring Fork River.
Water supply forecasts use data on existing snowpack to predict how much snowmelt will flow into rivers and streams during the runoff season, which occurs in spring and summer. In the past 10 years, the forecast center’s March 1 water supply forecasts have rarely predicted the exact volume of spring and summer flows in the Roaring Fork with close accuracy. However, March forecasts have typically been correct as to whether flows will be above or below average. Forecasts become more accurate as summer approaches.
If forecasts are correct, this year will mark a relief for the river after five years of near-consistent drought. On average, the last five years have been extremely dry for the Roaring Fork watershed, with 2018 and 2021 both counting among the river’s top 10 driest years on record, since 1912. The U.S. Drought Monitor has classified parts of Pitkin County as being under some form of abnormal dryness for almost the entirety of the last five years, until the county officially became drought-free following high precipitation in January.
“Everything is good news right now … in comparison to the last five years, we’re doing great,” said Christina Medved, director of community outreach at the nonprofit Roaring Fork Conservancy in Basalt.
Technically, the river saw above-average runoff and a relief from drought in 2019, but Medved said that year was an anomaly. While precipitation was poor for most of the winter, a historic snowstorm (a bomb cyclone) hit the Front Range in March and dumped late snow in the Rockies.
Medved said a strong water year would be a boon to ecosystems and communities across the watershed: “There are ecological benefits, there are recreational benefits, agricultural benefits … everyone’s going to benefit.”
Matthew Anderson, a water quality technician at the conservancy, specifically mentioned that high flows are helpful for fish populations in the Roaring Fork watershed. Higher flows typically mean colder water, which absorbs more oxygen for fish to breathe. In the last two summers, water temperatures in the Roaring Fork have exceeded 70 degrees, which is dangerous for trout.
High flows also can fuel recreation and tourism in the valley. Well-oxygenated water makes fish better able to withstand the stress from being caught by anglers during the summer, and high flows could provide a longer, better season for rafters and kayakers.
James Heath, an engineer with the state’s Division of Water Resources, said that higher flows also could free up water for users in the Roaring Fork Valley. In particular, Roaring Fork Valley users will be under less pressure to provide water for downstream irrigators near Grand Junction who have priority over water in the Colorado River. When those irrigators call for upstream users to send water down the river, it leaves less for users in the Roaring Fork Valley, some of whom must forgo certain water uses during that time. Heath said that in comparison with previous years, this year’s forecasted flows could cut down on the amount of time when Grand Valley irrigators are calling for water.
“It is a kind of better outlook than last year,” Anderson said, “but there’s still that nagging thing in the back of your head that’s like, I hope it all materializes as a net positive.”
Anderson noted that in March of last year, above-average snowpack fueled hopes for a good water year, but strong, warm winds from southeast Utah coated the watershed’s snow in red dust, causing snow to melt faster and shortening the runoff season. He also mentioned soil moisture and air temperatures as other factors that could reduce runoff regardless of above-average snowpack.
Despite what could be a good year, the Roaring Fork River’s flows will likely not do as well as many other rivers in western Colorado. Cody Moser, a hydrologist at the Colorado Basin River Forecast Center, said that storms this year tended to miss the central Colorado Rockies. Instead, they headed north to the Yampa White Basin, or south into the Gunnison Basin. While it was a good winter for the Roaring Fork watershed, it was a phenomenal winter for those other two basins.
Within the Roaring Fork watershed, the headwaters of the Roaring Fork and Fryingpan have received worse snowfall this year than lower areas near Glenwood. Snowpack in the headwaters of the Roaring Fork, toward Independence Pass, have been below average this year.
Water supply forecasts for the headwaters of the Fryingpan, above Ruedi Reservoir, also are slightly below-average this year. The National Weather Service expects Ruedi to fill this year, although that prediction could easily change. Moser pointed out that areas around Carbondale and the Crystal River Valley have received above-average snowpack this water year (October to February), and that is what could fuel high flows in the Roaring Fork toward Glenwood.
Dave Kanzer, the director of science and interstate matters at the Colorado River Water Conservation District, said while current forecasts look good for the Roaring Fork at Glenwood, these forecasts are still early, and they don’t account for the entire watershed.
“We’re still on the bubble for determining our water supply”, he said.
Nonetheless, Kanzer said that while it’s “not time to celebrate yet,” a rain and snow pattern that first hit the valley on Thursday is a good sign, and that water supply forecasts are currently trending upward.