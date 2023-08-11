Water releases for endangered fish are the only wrinkle in what Bureau of Reclamation hydrologist Tim Miller described as a great summer for anglers and recreators at Ruedi Reservoir.
Flows below Ruedi Dam jumped from 207 cubic feet per second to 267 cfs on Thursday morning with the latest releases.
Anglers and experts said the high flows will likely worsen flyfishing conditions on the Fryingpan River. The releases, requested by the Upper Colorado Endangered Fish Recovery Program, are meant to help the endangered humpback chub, a fish living far downstream of Ruedi, in the Colorado River. The releases are not intended to improve angling.
At Reclamation’s Ruedi Water Operations public meeting at the Roaring Fork Conservancy on Wednesday, Roaring Fork Conservancy Executive Director Rick Lofaro said that releases this high will often stifle hatches of “macroinvertebrates” like stoneflies, mayflies and caddisflies. These are the flies that anglers seek to emulate.
“The Fyringpan has a worldwide reputation as a river that is rich in macroinvertebrates,” Lofaro said.
He added that flyfishing in the lower Fryingpan and Ruedi contributes more than $4 million to Basalt’s economy each year, urging David Graf, who is the flow coordinator for fish recovery program, to find some kind of adjustments to keep that industry from tailspinning.
Attendees at the meeting also bemoaned the releases’ impacts on boating season. Miller said the water releases would likely cause Ruedi’s boating season to end two weeks early in mid-September.
Graf said there was little he could do to alter or avoid the releases, and he is struggling to keep flows in the 15-mile reach of the Colorado River, near Palisade, above 800 cubic feet per second.
“When we have [flows lower than 800 cfs], it is not good for the fish. It dries out the benthic community in the river, fish don’t grow, and they just leave,” Graf said.
The 15-mile reach, which offers unique habitat for the humpback chub, is a stretch of the Colorado River where agricultural diversions in the Grand Valley can sometimes suck the river dry before it is replenished at its confluence with the Gunnison River. Upper Colorado Endangered Fish Recovery Program, a partnership of state, federal and local organizations, relies heavily on Ruedi water to keep this stretch of river full. Ruedi water flows down the Fryingpan River, joins the Roaring Fork at Basalt, and then flows into the Colorado River at Glenwood Springs.
“My hands are tied a little bit with what I can do locally … the flow quantity is always going to be a problem if Ruedi is the bucket that provides most of the water,” Graf said.
Colorado River District General Manager Andy Mueller, who is a fly fisherman himself, reminded everyone in the meeting that the gold medal flyfishing waters in the Fryingpan only exist in the first place because of the Ruedi Dam.
He added that the releases from the dam may not be entirely responsible for reduced fly hatches, citing a recent study in Crested Butte that found drastic drops in all insect populations there.
“We’ve got a lot of other things going on, including chemicals, our own pollution, the warming of the planet, that are impacting insect life,” Mueller said.
In all, he said that he and the River District strongly support the endangered fish recovery program, despite some of its negative consequences.
“The program that [Graf] runs isn’t just about the humpback chub, or the four endangered fish species,” he said. “It’s actually protecting every one of our water users from some really awful restrictions related to the Endangered Species Act.”
Aside from the potential impacts of these fish water releases, Miller said almost every aspect of Ruedi’s operation worked out well this year.
Ruedi stayed full this year for much longer than usual, Miller said. Miller also said the inflow in the reservoir was steady, meaning he got no unexpected spikes that threatened to overfill the lake.
He added that he was able to avoid bypassing much water past the hydropower production facility at Ruedi this year, which provides power to the city of Aspen’s electric grid.
He also noted that the Colorado Basin River Forecast Center and WRF-Hydro/Airborne Snow Observatory were both very accurate in their snowmelt projections this year. The center’s January forecast for water running into Ruedi this summer was off by a single acre foot.
Finally, April Long, executive director of the Ruedi Water and Power Authority, confirmed that she has seen only one occurrence of invasive zebra mussels attached to the hull of a boat arriving at Ruedi. That number, Miller said, has ranged up to about 17 in recent years.