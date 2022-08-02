Hours before tenants started moving in, Aspen School District showcased the completed and in-progress work on its largest housing acquisition to date to local media and the board of education.
The eight new townhomes, each with four or five bedrooms, bring the tally of units under district ownership or sublet to 91. The district is targeting 143 total before completion of the current bond issuance. The new property, at 1050 Waters Ave., includes eight units of four to five bedrooms each after being sold to the district at a discounted rate from the previous owner, who superintendent David Baugh said wished to remain anonymous. The units were acquired in two purchases, four at a time, in December and January. Following renovations over the summer, two of the units were ready to move into on Monday, with more due by the end of the week and a hopeful finish date no later than Labor Day.
“We thought it was a good moment to share that we feel a real outpouring of community support,” Aspen School District Housing Director Elen Woods-Mitchell said. “We were approached about this property, and they were recognizing that essential workers should live in the county and they wanted to do their best to do their part. So he sold it to us for a generous price.”
Even with the new additions, the district still has about seven teachers without a housing solution, Baugh said.
As previously reported by the Aspen Daily News, the district replaced 25 new vacancies in its certified staff with 32 new hires ahead of the 2022-23 school year, which starts on August 24.
The units weren’t dilapidated, Woods-Mitchell said, but were in significant need of updating and repairs. The school enlisted Bob Bowden and Mark Janian of B2 Builders for renovations. New appliances and surfaces were added in the bathrooms and kitchens and tile and carpet was replaced, as were windows and doors. Asphalt was remediated and fireplaces were removed.
Baugh said that the acquisition and work on each of the townhomes exceeded $200,000. Total renovation costs were $2.1 million.
According to a bond update in June, the district has spent upward of $13 million on acquisitions for housing. At that point in time, the district anticipated $27.5 million in future expenditures on housing projects.
“It’s only reasonable to ask people to move, in many cases, across the country,” Baugh said. “These are professionals. They have choices and we have to be competitive. We have to provide a decent standard of living.”
The rent for the units is $2,400, breaking down to $600 per room for the four-bedroom units. With a new agreement between the district and its workers union, the new base pay for a teacher is $50,000. At that rate, a room in one of the units comes in at just over 14% of a worker’s pre-tax salary.
The district had 56 units at the start of 2021, many of which are one- and two-bedroom single units. Baugh said that the Waters Avenue acquisition was the biggest the district had made in employee housing.
“It was really exciting for us to get there and see how far we’ve come in a short time,” Baugh said. “It’s going to really help us open schools. Our biggest problem is that we don’t have homes for the teachers we’re hiring.”
One tenant moved into the new Waters Avenue townhomes Monday, with a second expected to on Tuesday, Baugh said.