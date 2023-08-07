The Gentlemen of Aspen defended their Ski Town Classic rugby tournament title on Saturday — four years later and with a major asterisk.
As has been the theme with the Gents this season, the tournament was held for the first time since 2019, rebounding from COVID-19. In its heyday, the Ski Town Classic would draw around 10 teams from around the Western Slope, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming, rotating through hosts. It ranked among the highlights of the summer rugby schedule, along with the Cowpie Tournament in Steamboat Springs and Aspen’s Ruggerfest.
The return didn’t match those standards: Only one 15s game was played, with the Gents squaring off against a collage of light blue and purple, the colors of Vail Rugby Club and the Western Slope Misfits, the rebrand of the Grand Junction Griffins. A score wasn’t officially kept, but after a strong first half working downhill on the pitch, it was clear that Aspen was pulling away.
It didn’t have the level of competition and prestige that previous iterations did. But like so many other things since the pandemic, it was important just to see it again.
“We really wanted to make it happen this year no matter the amount of teams or what the format looked like. We just wanted to get up and running again so we can keep progressing it into the next few years,” Gents head coach Ben Mitchell said. “I think there’s a bit of history to it. It’s always been a big part of the rugby calendar, and it was a shame that it kind of died away there for a few years.”
For the beginning portion of the day, two squads of Gents teams, labeled as the “Elks” and the “Bears” squared off in abbreviated 10s matches. Aspen won the majority of those, including a come-from-behind, 22-21 victory early in the day over Vail, a team they’ve bested twice in the regular Rocky Mountain League season to this point.
After a lunch break, as clouds started to linger over Aspen Mountain, the Misfits and Vail teamed up to take on Aspen in the grand finale. The Gents held the combine scoreless in the first half with a series of tries scored of their own. The guests gained some momentum in the second half, finding the in-goal area several times.
Following the final whistle and a handshake and some beers and socialization on the pitch, it was called a day. There was no trophy celebration, though according to Gents administrator Cameron McIntyre, it was missing from their 2019 win in Breckenridge as well. Supposedly the hardware was lost after 2018, the last time Aspen hosted the Ski Town Classic.
Vail’s Donnie Cuomo guessed that Saturday marked his 10th Ski Town tournament, believing he’d played in more than any other player on the field that day.
“Usually it’s a way to get a bunch of people out here, show the strength of ski town rugby and the camaraderie of all these teams,” Cuomo said. “You’re fighting to win these tournaments, especially Ski Town, because Cowpie we get all these other teams. These are important games and bringing it, if we start getting the teams back, it’s just another level.”
Cuomo explained that a lot of Ski Town teams, including Glenwood Springs and Breckenridge, haven’t been able to rebuild their numbers after COVID amidst skyrocketing housing prices. The rugby program out of Park City, Utah, that would make the trek is reportedly relocating to Salt Lake City to try to find more players.
In Grand Junction, the pandemic forced the recreation of a program. Hayden Evans said he and his father organized the Grand Junction Griffins, but the pandemic and the death of his father forced the club to shut down. Evans said it’s just restarting under a new name.
This season has marked a resurgence for Aspen, with more than 30 players competing this summer. As college players make their way to school, those numbers have dwindled some, but the success has been there.
The Gents are in a position to repeat as the Rocky Mountain League champs, closing the home portion of the summer schedule with Ski Town. Aspen made the finals at the Cowpie on July 8 but fell to the Denver Water Dogs in the finals.
The team has two games left on the schedule, at Grand Junction on Saturday and at Boulder on Aug. 19. Mitchell said that even during the Ski Town Tournament, focus has started to shift toward Ruggerfest in September.
As for the Ski Town, Aspen is prepared to be the stewards of the traditional event until other programs can rebound.
“We can’t let it die,” McIntyre said. “We’ll host it every year if we have to.”