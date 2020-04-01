Aspen Music Festival and School announced Wednesday that its summer season will commence mid-July, two weeks later than originally scheduled, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The festival programming will now span six weeks, as opposed to eight, from July 16 to Aug. 23. All events previously scheduled from July 2 to July 15 have been canceled.
“Clearly, we’re planning on the most optimistic side,” AMFS President and CEO Alan Fletcher said in a phone interview Wednesday. “But we are very, I think, reality-based.”
He added shortly after: “We just don’t think — and our students are totally with us at this point — we don’t think we need to cancel now, as long as everybody is aware that things could change.”
Assuming AMFS is able to begin its season on July 16, Fletcher said the organization projects and is budgeting for a 35 percent decline in audience numbers due to travel complications amid the coronavirus.
He noted that the figure coincidentally aligns with the city of Aspen’s forecast this week that taxable retail sales will decline 34 percent for the year compared to budgeted estimates.
Fletcher estimated the music festival and school’s two-week shortfall will equal a loss of about $1 million. If AMFS cancels its entire summer season, the revenue loss would amount to roughly $2.5 million, he said.
One highly considered factor throughout the nonprofit’s decision-making, Fletcher said Wednesday, is whether canceling the season now versus early May would be financially advantageous. Ultimately, that answer is no, he said.
“I understand people want something certain, and so some people would rather have ‘no’ as the answer right now, than ‘maybe,’” Fletcher said. “But we think ‘maybe’ is a much, much better answer for the community.”
Without any further federal, state or local restrictions, the organization’s self-imposed deadline to cancel its festival season is mid-May.
Asked his response to any criticism AMFS is facing for electing to not cancel its season — as one reader and longtime music festival patron and volunteer expresses via a letter to the editor in today’s paper — Fletcher said, “I respect that because we all are worried; we all are experiencing something we’ve never experienced before.”
He continued: “Our board is quite certain that if we can feasibly put something great on stage and have a great educational experience and a great social experience, then we should do it. If we can’t, then we won’t. We’re not going to be mulish and say, ‘This was our plan, we’re going to stick with it.’ We’re going to evaluate constantly.”
For the time being, AMFS is making adjustments to this summer’s programming, including to its debut Aspen Opera Theater led by music luminaries Renée Fleming and Patrick Summers. The festival and school will announce these changes soon. Ticket buyers and pass buyers can refund or exchange tickets or purchased passes at any time.
Aspen Music Festival and School’s 71st season features two themes that coincide with the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage in the U.S.: “Beethoven’s Revolution” includes a deep dive into the German composer with some of the world’s foremost interpreters, while “Uncommon Women of Note,” offers a powerful coming together of musical luminaries who explore ambition, desire and identity through a female lens. A complete season schedule and can be found at aspenmusicfestival.com. AMFS will also mail their printed calendars soon and continue to update patrons via email and online.