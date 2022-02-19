The 2020-21 spring season saw only one blemish on Aspen High School’s boys basketball league record, but it was a costly one.
The Skiers fell 57-47 against Coal Ridge on Feb. 13, 2021, giving the Titans the tiebreaker and eventually the outright league championship when both teams finished with 6-1 records. It was Aspen’s only regular season loss in 13 games.
“I think just playing a little bit of undisciplined basketball is what got us,” Aspen head coach Cory Parker recalled. “I think getting a little bit too excited and into our minds a lot and playing to our emotions rather than buying into what we were trying to do and slowing it down.”
Parker used descriptors like chaotic and unorganized to describe how the game, 369 days ago, unfolded.
When the Skiers traveled to New Castle on Thursday, it was only fitting that the same Titans that sank Aspen’s goose-egg season a year ago were the last obstacle to doing so this season. The one dark spot on the Skiers’ 2021 campaign was still on their minds — Parker hung the scoresheet from the game on the locker room board before Thursday’s season finale.
“It just reminded us that we needed to bring it this game because we all have that bad taste in our mouth,” Aspen senior Braden Korpela said. “We needed this game.”
Coal Ridge showed they wouldn’t go down easy, even if they entered the second period trailing by five. A quick run in the second had Aspen on the ropes, and had a jumper from down low not rimmed out, the Titans would have taken the lead at one point.
The Skiers were flustered, rushing passes, traveling, taking unideal shots and turning the ball over. It was chaotic, unorganized and undisciplined, just like the year before.
Aspen collected itself and restored a nine-point lead entering the half. They stretched it out to 20 by the end of the third period and survived a fourth-quarter onslaught in which the Titans scored 25 points — maybe the most surrendered by Aspen in a single frame all season — by scoring 23 of their own.
Their reward was the program’s first undefeated season, Korpela said the players were told by Parker. The 2009-10 team went 26-1 and a flawless 16-0 in league play.
“Being 19-0 is special for the program, special for the school,” Parker said. “We’re going to celebrate tonight as high schoolers do, and then we’re going to get right back at it tomorrow because we’ve got stuff to do.”
Aspen’s biggest tests came in the last two weeks. They held Highland, one of the state’s best scoring teams, to under 40 points, proving that they could do it not just against Western Slope talent, but top 10 Front Range teams as well.
When they played at Moffat County the following weekend, however, it was a wake-up call. The Bulldogs led the game at halftime. Coal Ridge continued the reminder that the Skiers can’t take any team for granted, an important lesson as playoffs near.
“After we won that game against Highland, we thought we were good, we weren’t going to lose any games and we could just cruise,” Korpela said. “The last couple weeks we had to actually realize these teams aren’t just pushovers, they’re good basketball teams and we’ve got to come into every game like we came into Highland.”
District playoffs begin on Tuesday, with Aspen hosting the winner of Roaring Fork and North Fork on Saturday. The winner of Tuesday’s game will go to Grand Junction Central for a neutral-site tournament, with the two top finishers advancing to the state tournament. Should Aspen advance, it will then host the first two rounds of the state tournament thanks to its high seeding.
From there, they’ll attempt to overcome another demon from the previous season: advancing beyond the “Great 8” stage, the state quarterfinals.
“We’re going for that state championship for sure,” Korpela said.