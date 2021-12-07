Sigh. This is the kind of editorial one hopes to never write, and we’ll keep it brief so as to not belabor what should have been an implicitly understood collective point. For our readers who picked up a Monday Aspen Daily News (we’ve received reports of at least the Whole Foods location in Willits, but there may be more) only to find a flyer headlined, “Stop Fauci’s Mad Science,” inserted within its pages, we sincerely apologize. To the person or people who spent however many precious minutes or hours stuffing our newspapers — offered free to the community as a service — with this propaganda and certainly without paying for the advertising space from Aspen Daily News, which shoulders the financial burden of printing and distributing our product, we don’t hesitate to say: Shame on you.
You’ll be hard pressed to find a group of individuals more fervently dedicated to the First Amendment, but to conflate clauses within that most critical constitutional right — “freedom of speech” with “freedom of press” — is a new low, in our minds. We work diligently to maintain rapport and, more importantly, the trust of our readers and community; to use our publication without consent as a vehicle to propel messaging that has not undergone professional fact-checking nor carefully weighed ethical decision-making is, well, unethical.