The Aspen community is invited to take action Saturday afternoon to show support and stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine.
Following a trend that has been growing around the world since the Russian government invaded Ukraine, Aspen will host a “We Stand With Ukraine” rally in Paepcke Park on Saturday to condemn the war and spread awareness for ways the Roaring Fork Valley can send help to those who are affected. Attendees are encouraged to wear blue and yellow, bring signs or symbols of support and rally for peace.
“We believe that Aspen, a small town, has big hearts and a broad reach through those that live here and those that are tourists,” said Paul Marks, who is organizing the rally. “There are ways all of us can help aid the government of Ukraine.”
The goal is to raise as much awareness and support as possible against the war, Marks added. While he is still working with the city of Aspen to determine the best format for the rally — whether it be a march downtown or a stationary gathering in one place — Marks said he is envisioning a platform for people to say a few words and a show of solidarity rather than a celebratory rally. Mayor Torre is also expected to attend.
On Tuesday at a regular Aspen City Council meeting, Torre read a proclamation confirming Aspen’s support of Ukraine and condemnation of Russian aggression. He also reminded community members to consume less foreign oil in the coming weeks by driving less or consolidating driving trips to take a stand against Russia and also to be mindful of the environment. City council members also spoke in support of Ukraine.
“My heart goes out to the people in Ukraine for what they’re going through and the courage that they have shown,” Councilman Ward Hauenstein said. “All of us, I think, in the whole world are inspired by the courage that the people in Ukraine are showing now.”
Marks attended the council meeting on Tuesday along with Dr. John Prunskis, the honorable consul of Lithuania, who spoke about his country’s relationship with Ukraine and thanked the council for the proclamation. Marks said he hopes that other towns will follow Aspen’s example and understand what such a gesture could mean.
“It was very heartfelt. I don’t know what words I can say,” Marks said of the proclamation. He added that Prunskis has played a large part in the organization of Saturday’s rally. “My friendship with John Prunskis led us to both think this would be an opportune time to bring the citizens of Aspen and the Roaring Fork Valley in support against the war.”
While Aspen seems very small and far removed from the devastation in Ukraine and Eastern Europe, Marks said there are ways that the local community can lend a helping hand in a big way. Charities like United Help Ukraine and Help Ukraine Together are collecting funds and goods to send to those affected. Marks encouraged community members to donate what they can.
“It will make the biggest difference because those aid organizations are very fast and efficient in asking for donations, as well as monetary donations to the government as well as the military,” he said. “It is extremely important that they receive donations so they can move faster.”
Marks added that he does not expect rally attendees to bring money or items to donate on Saturday, but he will have more information available about ways that people can pitch in. He is also looking for volunteers to help coordinate and organize the rally. Anyone interested in helping can reach Marks at pmarks@pmventures.us or 312-399-8819.
The rally will take place at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday at Paepcke Park. Marks is working with the city to determine logistics and best practices due to weather and snow conditions. More details will be provided in the coming days.