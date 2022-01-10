The peak period for winter commercial flights at the Aspen-Pitkin County Airport proved to be difficult due to extremely snowy weather, outside influences and numerous cancellations, according to an email report issued to local tourism stakeholders on Friday.
Bill Tomcich, a liaison to the commercial airlines serving Aspen and consultant to Fly Aspen Snowmass, pointed out that from Dec. 12 through Jan. 4, 199 out of 733 scheduled inbound commercial flights to Aspen were canceled. That represents 27% of the flights scheduled by three airlines during the 24 days he assessed in his email. Delays occurred with 177 inbound flights, or 24% of the scheduled 733.
“There’s no denying that it has been an incredibly challenging holiday season for the airlines,” Tomcich wrote. “This was especially true at ASE for many folks who attempted to fly in and out recently, not to mention for all the staff who work at the airport.”
He referred to an Aspen Skiing Co. estimation that six feet of snow fell during a recent “historic storm cycle” and helped create the deepest base Aspen-Snowmass has ever had by the end of December.
“Five of the last eight days of December involved severe weather that wiped-out the majority of scheduled commercial flights at ASE,” Tomcich said.
In addition to prolonged periods of snowy weather — “the likes of which we have never seen over the holidays before” — several other factors also conspired to create extraordinary operational challenges, Tomcich said. These included nationwide COVID-19 impacts on flight crews and airline staff, staffing limitations at ASE and the airlines operating here, air space and ramp congestion, limited CRJ-700 aircraft availability and an increase in related mechanical and maintenance issues, he said.
“The cascading impacts of delays and cancellations at other airports” was another factor, Tomcich pointed out.
Air passenger delays were a discussion topic at last week’s Snowmass Village Town Council meeting. Councilmembers sought answers from Tomcich and Airport Director Dan Bartholomew, who came on board at ASE in 2021, as to whether commercial flights were being held up due to priority being given to private jets, which airport officials say have said is a common community misperception.
Echoing previous airport directors who came before him, Bartholomew stressed that commercial and private flights are treated on a “first come, first served” basis. Once an aircraft of any type enters Aspen’s airspace they are indiscriminately “put into a line” for eventual landing, he said.
Aside from weather, Bartholomew said there are many other reasons for delays, including bottlenecks at other airports that cause a “glitch within the matrix” and pilots running out of flight hours, or “timing out.”
It should be noted that the peak winter flight schedule didn’t go into effect until Dec. 18, when Delta Air Lines rejoined the market. Generally, the number of scheduled daily inbound flights during the peak was fixed at 37.
Tomcich also included Dec. 12-15 in his report, even though eight or fewer flights were scheduled and all of them arrived as planned. Jan. 4 also was included in his report, even though that was the day the airlines went to a post-peak schedule of 29 daily flights.
Outbound flights were just as affected during the three-plus weeks outlined in his chart. Out of 729 scheduled outbound trips, 241, or 33%, were canceled. Of the 733 inbound flights, 36, or 5%, were diverted to other airports.
The average of 37 flights daily during the recent holiday period was “not an impossible volume of traffic,” Tomcich said in a follow-up conversation Sunday. In the past, ASE has experienced holiday seasons with slightly more than 37 scheduled daily flights. But this season — taking into account private-jet traffic from the airport’s general aviation operation and the large number of snowy days — “it became overwhelming,” he added.
The most problematic days were Dec. 24, Dec. 26-28 and Dec. 31. On those five days, only 31 commercial flights landed out of a total 179 that were scheduled.
Sunday, Dec. 26, “should have been the busiest inbound day of the holidays, but flight schedules literally got blown away by extremely high-winds followed by snow in the evening,” Tomcich wrote. “Only 6 out of 37 scheduled arrivals were able to land at ASE that evening after the winds subsided.”
“Monday and Tuesday of that week (Dec. 27-28) were also very challenging days with on-and-off snow showers and weather below commercial landing minimums more often than not. Just 25% of the airlines’ planned flights schedules were able to operate in or out of ASE those two days, with three-quarters of each day’s flights either diverted or cancelled,” he continued.
On Friday, Dec. 31, a well-advertised storm was forecast to hit both the Rocky Mountains and Denver. Three inbound and six outbound flights were able to operate to and from ASE before the heavy snow moved in during the afternoon.
“All remaining flights that day were canceled, most of which were pre-canceled well in advance with travel waiver waivers issued by the airlines to allow free changes,” Tomcich said.
The snow continued in the early hours of New Year’s Day, “when ASE’s house of cards truly collapsed as commercial flights and crews were out of position,” he added. When the weather finally cleared, ASE was crushed by an influx of air traffic, “forcing the [Federal Aviation Administration] to impose a ground-delay program that lasted for much of the next three days.”
Tomcich said Sunday that operations at ASE have been returning to normal since the holiday period, with a few challenging days, including Saturday. Timing has been an issue, with snowfall occurring during the day, whereas in past winters, snow tended to fall after dark, reducing the impact on the airport.
Through Feb. 10, 29 commercial flights are scheduled daily (30 on Saturdays), a figure that will increase slightly on Feb. 11. Scheduled flights will ramp toward another peak in March.
Tomcich spoke of the “true unsung heroes who kept things going,” referring to airport operations staff who worked throughout the holidays to keep the runways and taxiways clear of snow and ice to allow flights to resume as soon as snow started to subside.
“What I also found heartening was how our patient and resilient our guests generally seemed to be even though many were very frustrated and extremely disappointed. Following a year when reports of rude and disruptive passenger behavior made national headlines, I have heard no reports of any such incidents at ASE over the holidays. This has not always been the case in years past,” he added.
Though the holidays were challenging for both the airport and some people traveling to Aspen-Snowmass, “Now we can look forward to the amazing snow conditions that have set us up very nicely for a tremendously successful remainder of the winter,” Tomcich concluded in his email report.