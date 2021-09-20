Two downvalley fires kept authorities busy over the weekend.
The most serious blaze involved a Saturday afternoon structure fire at 710 Lincoln Ave. in Glenwood Springs. Upon arrival following a 3:38 p.m. alert, Glenwood Springs Fire Department personnel found a two-story home engulfed in flames.
The occupants had already evacuated the house prior to the arrival of firefighters, according to a Glenwood Springs Fire news release. With assistance from the Glenwood Springs Police Department, nearby homes also were evacuated.
Firefighters immediately began “defensive fire suppression operations as well as structure protection” of nearby residences, the release states. Firefighters were able to stop the fire from spreading; however, one adjacent structure sustained “fire impingement” and minor exterior damage.
The incident required the establishment of a wildland firefighting group as the blaze spread onto the hillside behind the house. “Firefighters quickly contained the wildland spread to a tenth of an acre,” the release says.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. One firefighter was treated and released from Valley View Hospital for a minor injury. A building occupant also sustained burns, the release states.
Four structural fire engines, two wildland engines, two ladder trucks, two ambulances and five command vehicles with 38 firefighters responded to the incident. Assisting agencies included the Carbondale and Rural Fire Protection District, Colorado River Fire Rescue, Gypsum Fire Protection District, Roaring Fork Fire Rescue, Upper Colorado River Interagency Fire and Greater Eagle Fire Protection District. Glenwood Springs Police also aided with fire suppression, evacuation and access control operations. The Garfield County Sheriff’s Department and Black Hills Energy also responded.
“This was a complex incident that required substantial resources. Without the support from our neighboring agencies, the outcome of this incident would have been much worse,” said Incident Commander Jesse Hood of the Glenwood Springs Fire Department.
No further information was released. A reporter’s inquiry seeking additional information was not immediately returned.
There was a separate incident on Friday when Carbondale and Rural Fire Protection District was dispatched at 9:46 p.m. to a report of a structure fire at 11 Crystal Circle in Carbondale.
Upon arrival within four minutes of the alert, firefighters found a shed fully engulfed in flames, according to a news release. The fire had already extended to the eaves of the home, the back side of the main structure, the garage and the apartment above it.
“Fire apparatus positioned so that the fire could be attacked from two sides of the structure. Firefighters were able to stop the fire from extending further in to the main structure,” the release from the Carbondale and Rural fire district says.
Homes on each side of 11 Crystal Circle were temporarily evacuated for safety during the main fire attack.
“This was burning in a number different places when we arrived on scene,” said Chief Rob Goodwin. “It looks to have begun in a shed in between two residences and had ignited the garage and an [apartment] on top of the garage when we arrived. It was a difficult fire to control as the main fire was in the back of the structure and firefighters had to fight it from front and back.”
The cause is under investigation. No loss amount has been determined, though a portion of the rear area of the main structure, the garage, the apartment and shed are all a total loss, the release adds.
Carbondale Fire responded with 16 personnel. Glenwood Springs Fire and Roaring Fork Fire Rescue responded and assisted, as did the Carbondale Police Department and Garfield County Sheriff’s Department.