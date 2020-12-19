At a time when supporting the local economy feels especially prudent, this weekend provides an opportunity to do exactly that.
Studio 517 — a pop-up space to house a collective of 23 resident artists in several disciplines such as painting, photography, sculpture, illustration, woodwork, ceramics, jewelry and design — will occupy that space beneath the Harvey Preston Gallery at 517 E. Hopkins Ave.
The people behind the art are as eclectic as the pieces they’re showcasing, said gallery owner Sam Harvey, who helped spruce up the downstairs space for the event.
“For them to have studio spaces in downtown Aspen is a huge deal. As you know, you can barely afford anything here, for locals — the economy’s geared toward tourists,” he said. “There are people down there who are waiters and bartenders. One of them is a dancer for Aspen Santa Fe Ballet, one’s a doctor. It’s just a cross-section of locals. We’re not talking about millionaires who are able to afford a $2,000 space.”
Agustina Mistretta, creative director of Argentina-based ETHER Arts Project, approached Harvey about the idea of a pop-up holiday market.
“The idea was Agustina’s,” he said. “They got it together themselves. I provide the space and added some walls and fixed things up downstairs, and they’re doing their own thing. I don’t direct what they do down there.”
Local art enthusiasts who come by Studio 517 will recognize such names as Lori Dressner, Matty Davis, Axel Livingston, Alan and Diego Madero, Esther Yarger, Sabrina Dreffer, Dustin Salas, Jennifer Johnson-Jones and Toto Fernandez.
The market will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. today and Sunday, with strict COVID-19 guidelines in place.