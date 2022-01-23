Most of the crowd missed Alex Hall’s dramatic last-ditch effort Saturday night at Buttermilk – but when his 2,160-degree rotation propelled him from fourth place into gold on the second-to-last run of the men’s skiing big air event, they erupted.
“Last year was definitely a little strange without the fans. It’s just good to have them back,” Hall said. “I think the energy is definitely in a good spot, and I think that’s why these events are so crazy. The X Games pop off, so everybody’s excited.”
Following Friday flurries, a bluebird Saturday welcomed fans back to the mountain following a COVID-induced hiatus in 2021. Thousands screamed in delight as athletes from across the globe hurled themselves into the big blue sky during the day and the pitch-black, crisp Colorado night after sunset.
People packed into the allocated spectating space and then some, reaching far beyond the barriers for snowmobile traffic and back to the chairlift at the base of the mountain. Among them were Naomi Phelps and Shane Rookey, both from Boulder. Longtime X Games fans, they had never made the trip to Aspen for the event – but when the opportunity arose with ESPN again allowing the public to attend, they jumped on the opportunity.
Phelps set up the trip as a Christmas present for Rookey, who said he’s been a fan since he was a child.
“We were waiting for it,” Phelps said. “We totally missed it. We’ve been wanting to come for a while.”
Fan access was still restricted from the baseline. All spectators were required to show proof of vaccination to gain entrance. It didn’t stop the masses from arriving. Pitkin Alerts sent out a notification shortly after noon that the Brush Creek Intercept parking lot, the primary shuttle lot for the event, was packed full and that further visitors planning to use that hub would have to travel to Aspen in order to get to Buttermilk.
The masses were given a show in their return. Hall’s distant fourth place was with a score of 89 and lead changes were abundant throughout the event before his last-second heroics.
“That was the craziest big air event I’ve ever seen,” Hall said. “I was just super happy to be a part of it and just have fun with all the boys and lay down some tricks.”
Throughout the day, Jamie Anderson and Mark McMorris traded for the all-time lead of X Games medals – tied at 21 leading into the day’s final event, the men’s snowboarding Big Air event, in which McMorris was a participant.
As it should, the fans were there to cheer them all on along the way.
“It’s crazy to put a scale to the stuff they’re doing,” Rookey said. “It’s absolutely insane to see in real life.”
Everyone gets to soak it in one more day, with three competitions on Sunday.