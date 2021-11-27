Although some local store owners offer sales on Small Business Saturday, many don’t and instead treat it the same as any other day during the holiday shopping season.
Despite being open for more than three decades, Midland Clothing Company in Basalt did not participate in Small Business Saturday until just a few years ago when its owner, Veronika Miller, marked everything down by 20% to encourage local shopping.
Much to her surprise, the sale did not generate much additional foot traffic.
“I’m not doing it this year,” Miller said of a Small Business Saturday sale. “I don’t make a big fuss about it.”
In 2010, American Express launched Small Business Saturday in an effort to drive more holiday shoppers into locally owned and operated establishments — especially those still struggling from the Great Recession.
The U.S. Senate even designated Nov. 26, 2011, as “Small Business Saturday.”
As its name suggests, Small Business Saturday intends to entice people into mom-and-pop shops that have been overshadowed in recent years by big-box stores like Walmart and Target.
“I don’t do Black Friday sales. I’m opposed to that just personally. So, I don’t do it here at the store,” Miller said. “But, we’re always busy on the day after Thanksgiving.”
Meghan Boston, who works at Emporium and Flying Circus on Aspen’s Main Street, called the start of the holiday shopping season “a little bit better” than last year, which she largely attributed to the progress made on the COVID-19 pandemic front.
“There’s definitely been more customers from different places, not just Colorado. Even today there’s been a couple of people from New Hampshire. It was pretty cool,” Boston said Friday. “Last year, [Small Business Saturday] was just very slow.”
The Emporium and Flying Circus, which features the work of numerous local artists, doesn’t lend itself well to facilitating Small Business Saturday sales. However, Boston still underscored the importance of the Saturday after Thanksgiving and before Cyber Monday, adding that she was optimistic about the entirety of the holiday shopping season.
“Small Business Saturday is a big deal,” Boston said. “I like promoting the people who make the art for our shop — it’s all handmade. So, participating in Small Business Saturday is our business.”
During the summer, economic activity surged across nearly every sector in Aspen, according to city sales tax reports. In June, jewelry stores and art galleries in Aspen generated more than $3.7 million in retail sales combined — a 34% increase compared to June 2020.
In July, clothing stores rang up more than $18 million in retail sales, marking a nearly 120% increase compared to July 2020.
“People are really interested in getting out, talking to people and being in the community. There’s nothing like shopping where you can feel and touch the item as well — that makes a big difference,” said Jill Murphy, owner of Misstyx in downtown Aspen. “I have a lot of customers all year long that really seek out the local stores and prefer to spend their money smaller and in town.”