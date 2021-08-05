Severe traffic congestion on West Smuggler Street is making it difficult for West End residents to come home from work, walk their dogs and play outside.
Each weekday, motorists who bypass the congestion on Main Street out of Aspen by instead taking West Smuggler cause constant traffic backups between the hours of 3-6 p.m. The issue is not new, resident Mike Triplett said, but by January, it was bad enough that he began asking the city of Aspen for help. He also created the West End Pedestrian Safety Group to seek a solution.
“It’s just almost like it’s a war zone,” Triplett said. “The thing that we’re now zeroing in on — which I think it would be interesting to see how the city reacts — is it’s causing a big environmental problem.”
The group is made up of more than 50 Aspen residents, some of whom live in the West End, and some of whom live elsewhere in town. Triplett said three or four new faces join the group each week. All of the group members agree that there is a problem occurring in the West End, particularly on the streets that funnel into Power Plant Road, such as West Smuggler and West Francis streets, Triplett said.
With the help of a Denver-based traffic consultant, the group determined that more than 1,100 vehicles enter or exit Aspen via Power Plant Road between 3-6 p.m. every weekday. During those hours, the traffic is so slow-moving that most vehicles end up idling along Smuggler Street for at least 15 minutes at a time, Triplett said. The exhaust fumes make it unpleasant outside for children to play and create an environmental health risk, he said.
According to the U.S. Department of Energy, an idling car is 20 times more polluting than a car driving 30 mph. This can cause health issues for those who live in houses nearly eight yards off the road, Triplett said.
He said that he knows neighbors who nearly have been hit by cars and some who don’t let their children play outside during those hours anymore out of fear of a safety hazard. It’s also an issue for people with pets.
The group has been seeking Aspen City Council action on the matter.
“I don’t understand what the city council’s resistance is,” Triplett said. “Traffic is a problem for everyone in Aspen, but right now, the people that live in this neighborhood disproportionately suffer from it.”
The group has also hired Carbondale attorney Andrea Bryan, a former Aspen assistant city attorney, to advocate to local government officials with the goal of eliminating the use of West Smuggler and other roads in the neighborhood as a major entrance and exit to Aspen. Bryan spoke before the Elected Officials Transportation Committee on July 29 to propose solutions. She said that she also has plans to meet with city officials and a traffic consultant in the near future.
“We have communicated to the city that this is a pressing issue with the support of an increasing number of residents — not just in the West End — and I am hopeful that they are going to work with us,” Bryan said.
At a council meeting on July 27, two members of the group spoke to council about the issue during public comments. Mayor Torre asked what the city is doing in the near-term to address the problem.
“We have officers out there at least five afternoons a week, including meeting with some of the individuals who have come before you,” City Manager Sara Ott said. “Some of the requests that have been made are requests we can accommodate, some of them are not. But again, this is not a high-accident zone or anything of that nature that would make it a priority call over other needs through the community.”
She added that the city is also working to collect data in the West End and determine the hourly distribution of the volume of traffic. The neighborhood group has suggested turning West Smuggler into a one-way street running west-to-east, blocking the street off to everyone but locals and emergency vehicles, and turning the street into a pedestrian corridor. Ott said converting it to a pedestrian walkway is a “tough request.”
If one of the solutions proposed by the group were to be implemented, traffic would most likely be diverted to Main Street, which would result in more delays. But Triplett said Main Street is less at risk of an environmental hazard than the residential streets in the West End.
“Main Street is a highway,” Triplett said. “It’s four lanes, it has sidewalks, it’s meant to handle that, and these little roads in the West End just aren’t. And you have houses that are five or eight yards away from the street getting exposed to enormous amounts of pollution.”
Bryan added that the current use of roads and alleyways in the West End as an alternative to Main Street/Highway 82 is unacceptable, and she is working to facilitate conversations to reach immediate and effective solutions.
Pete Rice, division engineer for the city’s engineering department, said that with an issue this large, it’s better to look at the big picture and determine what impacts a closure on West Smuggler could have on the rest of town. There is no easy solution, he said, but the city has allotted funds for 2022 specifically for collecting data on traffic in the West End. That decision was made based on conversations with the West End group.
“If you make a change for one street, it’s going to impact the rest,” he said. “We’re trying to really think it through and make sure that the impact is the impact that we want. We understand their concerns and we’re empathetic to that, but we don’t want to make any decisions that are quick without understanding the global picture.”
For more information about the group, including photos, videos and contact information, visit westendpedestriansafetygroup.org.