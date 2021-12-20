Last Friday, the nearly two dozen volunteers who gathered signatures from Glenwood Springs residents opposed to a controversial development called 480 Donegan got the news.
Their referendum petition had been “declared sufficient” by Glenwood Springs City Clerk Ryan Muse.
The group “Glenwood Springs Citizens for Sensible Development” does not want R2 Partners to build 300 residential units on approximately 16 acres of pasture behind the Glenwood Springs Mall.
“Many people throughout the city, not only West Glenwood, feel that the city council’s priorities do not reflect theirs on critical issues of growth and its impacts, and that their voices are not listened to,” Laurie Raymond, a member of the group Glenwood Springs Citizens for Sensible Development, said in an email Saturday. “We look forward to a citywide ballot measure on this referendum, providing voters the opportunity to enlighten the city council of its failure to represent people’s interest in a safe and responsive community.”
The Glenwood Springs City Council approved annexing the parcel into city limits last month in a 4-3 vote, thus paving the way for the 480 Donegan project to move forward.
According to Muse, petitioners needed signatures from 5% of the city’s registered voters at the time of its last regular election, which occurred in April 2021. The city had 5,983 registered voters during the April 2021 election, meaning petitioners had to collect 299 signatures.
Petitioners turned in 907 signatures, of which 891 counted, Muse said.
“They didn’t have any problem getting that amount of signatures, including my signature,” said Tony Hershey, Glenwood Springs city council member. “Unless the developer or something is able to mount some sort of mass campaign, I think it’s a slam dunk.”
Opponents of the 480 Donegan project have criticized its density and the additional traffic it would bring to West Glenwood’s already delicate infrastructure.
Countless community members showed up for city council meetings to publicly oppose the development project, with some residents recalling cars actually driving through the pasture in question while trying to evacuate during previous wildfires.
“It shows that the council is out of touch with what the community wants, completely out of touch,” Hershey said. “We don’t want to be Grand Junction. We don’t want to be Littleton. We don’t want to be Highlands Ranch — we don’t. So, the sooner the council figures that out, the better.”
Hershey pointed to a recent council-driven ballot question concerning the city’s airport that failed as further proof of council’s disconnect with its constituents.
Ballot Issue 2A — a multi-million tax ask from the city for airport improvements and a new tunnel under the runway— failed after 2,044 residents voted against it and just 483 for it.
Hershey said a majority of Glenwood Springs residents did not trust their elected council members.
“That’s a big problem, which is why we need a big change on that council and I’m looking forward to that as soon as possible,” Hershey said.
Council will be presented with the referendum petition during its Jan. 6 regular meeting and can either repeal the ordinance approving the annexation or submit the question to the voters, possibly during this May’s election.
Those on council who supported the annexation cited the city’s lack of affordable housing as one their main reasons for doing so.
“Would 300 units, with 60 of them being actually affordable, would that help us attract and retain more police officers, firefighters, nurses, teachers? Yeah.” Glenwood Springs Mayor Godes said. “Affordable or not, they just need places to live.”
Sixty, or 20% percent, of the project’s 300 total units would be deed restricted.
R2 Partners announced in July that it also had a contract in place with Glenwood Springs Mall owner Frank Woods to purchase and redevelop the shopping facility that has lost numerous tenants over the years.
Godes called the 480 Donegan project “the key to unlock the redevelopment of the mall.”
“I don’t know that it is … community pushback,” Godes said. “We don’t know a lot about what the community thinks about this.”
In an email Saturday, Kathleen Wanatowicz, a spokesperson for the 480 Donegan project, said R2 Partners would be “proceeding with a comprehensive plan for building the largest affordable housing project in Glenwood Springs.”
“This is a transformational inclusive housing project, providing over double the required affordable units in the city’s code, utilizing the existing water rights and the infrastructure in place,” Wanatowicz said.