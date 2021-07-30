The number of people who showed up, in person, to Thursday night’s special Glenwood Springs City Council meeting led the city to open up its municipal court simply to accommodate more seating.
Meanwhile, across the hall in council chambers, numerous residents listened intently as R2 Partners — a real estate development firm based out of Cincinnati — outlined its controversial plans for an undeveloped pasture in West Glenwood.
“When you look at this project, I think it’s important to look at a couple of things,” Barry Rosenberg, R2 Partners principal, said during Thursday’s special city council meeting. “This is about the entire Glenwood Springs community. This is about providing housing for the middle-income people in this community.”
R2 Partners intends to build 332 residential units consisting of 279 apartments, 40 townhomes and 13 live-work studios on a 15.8 acre property located behind the Glenwood Springs Mall. The development would also include a public restaurant and a 12,000-square-foot clubhouse.
However, Glenwood Springs’ seven city councilors were not voting “yes” or “no” on R2 Partners’ development project known as 480 Donegan Thursday night. Instead, the elected officials were tasked with deciding whether or not to annex the undeveloped pastureland, currently situated in Garfield County, into Glenwood Springs’ city limits.
Several members of the public in attendance Thursday night wanted councilors to say no to R2 Partners’ annexation request.
“R2’s proposed development will be triple the size of Six Canyon [Apartments]. I question how this fits in with health, safety and welfare and the city’s vision of small-town character,” said Annie Stephens, a West Glenwood resident. “Consider the traffic impact to Glenwood Springs — but specifically to the three narrow roads surrounding this property and the two nearby roundabouts used by the majority of people in this valley.”
Glenwood Springs has experienced a considerable amount of residential growth within its city limits over the last couple of years including not far from where R2 Partners wants to build. In 2019, Six Canyon Apartments, which consists of 116 units, opened approximately 1.4 miles from the site being considered by the city for annexation. The Lofts at Red Mountain were also constructed roughly 1.5 miles from the property in Garfield County.
Richmark Companies, out of Greeley, developed Six Canyon Apartments and Realty Capital — from Irving, Texas — oversaw the Lofts at Red Mountain’s development. Of the hundreds of units added to the city’s housing stock between the two projects, neither provided any deed-restricted units.
A 683-square-foot, one bedroom/one bathroom apartment at Six Canyon Apartments costs between $1,700 and $1,855 a month, according to its website.
A 1,072-square-foot, two bedroom/two bathroom unit at the Lofts at Red Mountain charges renters between $2,515 and $2,995 a month, according to online listings.
In May, the Glenwood Springs Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously recommended that city council deny both the annexation and initial zoning requests.
As of press deadline, council had yet to reach a decision on either the annexation or zoning decision. Mayor Pro Tem Charlie Willman, who presided over Thursday’s meeting, said any decisions concerning the annexation and rezoning request likely wouldn’t be made until the Aug. 5 city council meeting. Glenwood Springs Mayor Jonathan Godes was not in attendance for Thursday’s special meeting.