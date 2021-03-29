Gov. Jared Polis made the latest pitstop on his statewide “Build Back Stronger” tour Sunday evening, this time listening to leaders from communities dotting the Western Slope.
The purpose of the listening exercise, organizers said, is to hear directly from community stakeholders their ideal visions for how the state can most effectively allocate funds from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, from which Colorado will see about $27 billion.
Preliminary estimates outline $6.7 billion going toward individual stimulus checks for Coloradans; with $2.6 billion — $300 per week through September — allocated for unemployment. But when dissecting the details of how $2 billion in child tax credit expansion, $700 million for restaurants and venues, $500 million in child care and $470 million for housing and utilities should actually look in practice, state officials made clear they intend to put their money where their mouths are when it comes to hearing from people working on the ground before and throughout the pandemic.
While there are certainly plenty of guidelines — and restrictions — on how the funding can be used, there is also a lot of flexibility when it comes to eventual specifics, hence the reason for the state officials’ campaign.
The primary framework of the evening was one of smaller virtual breakroom discussions, with a larger recap concluding the event. Pitkin County Human Services Director Nan Sundeed represented the issues she’s seen as most acute in her experience working through the pandemic. Few Roaring Fork Valley residents would be surprised to learn that affordable housing and equity topped those her concerns.
“The infrastructure I’m thinking about is housing. In the rural mountain areas, we do not have affordable housing, so it’s critical,” she said. “We’re in a crisis situation, so I’m all for that infrastructure in particular.”
She added that in the last year, as more and more people immigrated into Pitkin County from more urban primary residences, the socioeconomic trend only exacerbated an already tenuous housing situation in the area.
“[Affluent people] bailing out of their cities and taking our housing, which is making people rich and creating a bigger and bigger wedge between those who have and those who do not,” she said of the present, noting that Pitkin County currently only has 3% economic diversity.
As for the future, Sundeen articulated that the overall exhaustion she and her colleagues feel after navigating the pandemic for so long made it difficult to even visualize spending the one-time dollars that are en route. Still, when pushed, she focused on a more unified state, one that is less divided between competing Western-Slope and Front-Range interests.
“I would hope we would be on a path to equity in this state, and I hope the West Slope would begin to have parity in the money that’s coming to it. The money that’s flowed in for the individual housing has really been spent on the Front Range, and our people have not been able to access it,” she said.
It’s a sentiment echoed by many of her counterparts on the call — who included the Gunnison Chamber of Commerce’s Celeste Helminski; Mind Springs Health CEO Sharon Raggio and CFO Doug Pattison; the Economic Development Council of Colorado’s Kim Woodworth; Grand Junction Chamber of Commerce’s Diane Schwenke; Black Canyon Boys & Girls Club CEO Bud Taylor; and Rep. Donald Valdez, among others.
Alpine Legal Services Executive Director Jennifer Wherry, also on the call, added her hopes for a more unified Colorado.
“That we have far less political divisiveness, and we see that this money was an investment that pays dividends,” she said.
In addition to housing, better broadband infrastructure — as well as transportation investments — emerged as a shared concern among the group. Broadband in particular became an ever-more urgent equity and access issue during the pandemic, when students required it for their education needs and medical patients, especially seniors, relied on telehealth services.
“Telehealth has just exploded across the Western Slope — which is awesome, if you have access,” Raggio said.
Polis made it clear Sunday evening that the “Build Back Stronger” campaign, which concludes April 1, is just the first step in data collection directly from his constituents and emphasized that he looked forward to further dialogue as more specifics come into vision. Everyone agreed, however, that the pending funds, even as a one-time capacity, can create a “once-in-a-generation” opportunity for the state of Colorado, and Sunday’s discussion was critical in ensuring rural voices are an equally weighted part of that conversation.