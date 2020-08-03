This spring, as a finalist for Aspen’s assistant city manager position, Diane Foster had plane tickets in hand, a hotel room booked, and was all set to visit the town for her final interview. Then COVID-19 health restrictions shut down travel, ski resorts and the economy of the town she hoped to call home.
“It was pretty crazy,” said Foster, who ultimately finished the interview process virtually, and was announced as the pick for the job on April 28.
Weeks later, she and her husband, Hutch, were loading up on groceries in the valley, preparing for a 14-day quarantine, as per the Pitkin County public health order for visitors.
“I didn’t meet the city manager (Sara Ott) in person until two weeks after I moved here, which is crazy. And good on them,” she said.
At this point, Foster has met the city council and had some face-to-face interactions with staff, but for the most part she’s been thrown into the mix working from home and staying socially distanced in her new town.
She calls herself a rule follower and thus wants to lead by example.
“I am really respectful of the regulations that we have in town on COVID,” Foster said. “I don’t think I have to meet people, but in 16 months or 24 months when we are all vaccinated and things go back to normal I will have a whole second launch of getting to meet people.
As assistant city manager, Foster is tasked with overseeing the parks and recreation division, the Wheeler Opera House, APCHA staff, Kids First and Aspen’s downtown vitality including parking and transportation. Both the Wheeler and parks and recreation are under a leadership change with interim directors in place, and housing and child care were identified as top priorities for council in their retreat this year.
Foster acknowledged that it’s a heavy lift, but also said she was grateful to be jumping right into the work that might have been put off in lieu of orientation in other conditions.
“I thought it’s going to be hard, but it is so much better to start — particularly in government — where you are involved in supporting the community as well as in figuring out what services you can provide,” Foster said.
“I felt really lucky that I got to start under the pandemic. It would be hard to start a job like this after a pandemic. You would have no idea what the community went through,” she said.
In lieu of months of in-person meetings and training, Foster has taken it upon herself to get to know the town she now helps to lead.
“I’m a nerd so I did a lot of research about Aspen before I came, and before I even applied to the job,” she said.
And she’s been doing a lot of exploring because “there is no better way to get to know a town than by foot.”
Cliff jumping
Foster comes to Aspen after nearly a decade as city manager in Park City, Utah. Along with familiarity with western ski resort towns, she also has experience in the ski industry itself, as vice president of marketing services for American Skiing Co. She rose to that position after what she calls “jumping off a cliff.” At age 35, Foster left a high paying tech job in the U.K., fresh off an MBA, and instead decided to teach snowboarding at Sunday River resort in Bethel, Maine.
“It was awesome, I loved it and it taught me that every job has stress,” Foster said.
She oversaw the American Skiing Co.’s first multiresort pass, a model that all ski companies are now shifting toward, including SkiCo’s IKON pass which debuted last year. She is familiar with the business side of running a resort, and knows that, along with COVID-19, national political issues are taking their toll on ski towns, including environmental regulations, climate change policy and J-1 visa restrictions.
“I know how ski resorts run, I know how they are thinking,” Foster said.
After leaving the American Skiing Co., Foster took a job with Backcountry.com right as the site went public.
It was around that time that government service became more appealing to her, even though she admits that coming from the business sector, she had stereotyped the work.
“I want to be somewhere that values my whole life not just my work life. And fortunately there are lots of companies in a ski town like this that understand that, but a lot of times in corporate America, they don’t necessarily value all of you. You can get chewed up and spit out a lot of times,” she said.
Foster said that sentiment has only grown since she took her post in Aspen, and has worked with its passionate city staff.
“These are people who are dedicated to what they are going to do. Lots of people here could go work somewhere else. They could move to Denver and make a lot more money. They are here for a reason. They love the community; they love what they are doing. It was the biggest eye-opener for me,” Foster said.
And she sees that same passion in the population as a whole.
“I really look forward to meeting the community because for me that’s part of the joy of living in a resort town. The thing that differentiates Western resort towns from other towns is that people choose to be here. People work hard to be here and when people choose to be somewhere it creates a different community,” Foster said.
Getting to work
While she is having to adjust to a new town in a time of social isolation, Foster is not starting completely from scratch. While city manager for Park City she visited Aspen in the past, meeting with top government officials and sharing solutions to similar problems such as cost of living, and housing.
“There were ideas from APCHA that we went back and implemented in Park City,” she said.
Foster is living in city housing, and praised Aspen for having dedicated housing for its municipal workers.
She is also keeping her eye on diversity both within the town and its representation in government. At one point in her tenure in Utah, she was the only female city manager in the entire state. After more than a year of reshuffling, Aspen’s leadership now has much more female representation than the previous administration, something Foster said she supports.
“Diversity matters and diversity makes organizations stronger. You get people with different experiences. I know it’s a hard conversation [but] equity issues exist in resort towns,” she said.
Foster was given a full course load on Aspen’s parks and recreation offerings from Jeff Woods, who retired this spring. She said the department is one of the things that sets Aspen apart.
“One of the things that this city does that I’ve never seen before, and it’s so smart, is that they have a park construction crew. Parks and trees are things that really makes this town different from other Western resort communities and it’s noticeable,” she said.
Foster is not the only new one in town since the pandemic. The typical summer tourist has transitioned into a summer local as families seek out small town living. The clash in everything from adherence to public health orders to lift tickets has been brought up by public officials, heightening the tension that has always been present between locals and the guests the economy relies on.
But Foster knows where she sits on that discussion, and said she will be doing what she can to make Aspen the best it can be for its residents.
“In a resort community where you have locals and you have the visitor, I think sometimes people say you need to find that balance,” Foster said. “My perspective is, if you make the community great for locals, visitors will love it too.”