January was the fourth straight month of above normal snowfall for the Aspen-Snowmass resorts this winter, and February is lining up to add to the impressive streak, according to private forecasting services.
Aspen Weather meteorologist Cory Gates wrote in his report Wednesday that Aspen Highlands collected 81 inches of snow in January, topping the normal total of 54 inches by 50%.
Snowmass collected 71.6 inches and was 33% above normal, according to Gates. Aspen Mountain ended the month just shy of 70 inches and was 45% above normal. Gates draws his snowfall totals from Aspen Skiing Co.’s sensors at the ski areas.
“It’s extremely difficult to have seven straight months — October through April — of above normal snow at the ski areas,” Gates wrote. “Looking back at snowfall data, even the most incredible winters never had seven straight months of above normal snow.”
He later added, “I can guarantee ya that some of the locals who have been here forever understand that most winters ‘always’ have at least one bad month.”
However, Gates said he thinks “we have a shot” to complete the winter with seven months of above-normal snowfall at the ski areas.
Subscription forecaster OpenSnow uses data collected from the U.S. Natural Resources Conservation Service’s automated snow telemetry stations around the Roaring Fork River basin to calculate how this winter stacks up historically.
Snowfall at Aspen Highlands and Buttermilk was 129% compared to the 30-year average from Oct. 1 through Jan. 31. Aspen Mountain was at 119% of the average while Snowmass was at an impressive 140% for the season-to-date, according to OpenSnow.
“The parade of storms that slammed California in December and January provided us with ample moisture and thanks to our high elevations, we were able to consistently squeeze out the moisture to produce snowfall day after day,” Sam Collentine, chief operating officer and a meteorologist for OpenSnow, said in an email to the Aspen Daily News.
Snowmass received fresh snow 19 out of 31 days in December and 23 out of 31 days in January, he noted.
Mother Nature is sharing the love throughout the Colorado mountains. “Our statewide snowpack is just a little deeper compared to where we were during the 2010-2011 season, which was one of the best seasons in Colorado since the year 2000,” Collentine said. “The folks that love sunny days haven’t been happy but it doesn’t get much better than this for skiers and riders in Colorado.”
Of course, there’s always a risk the powder parade will fizzle. The winter of 2010-11 featured storms right into early May, so that set a high bar. OpenSnow, which is featured on the Aspen Skiing Co. app, is forecasting a break in the action through Feb. 5, but is tracking a storm around Feb. 6 and Feb. 9, followed by “a very active pattern that could develop around Feb. 13,” Collentine wrote. “The storm train continues.”
Aspen Weather’s Gates noted in his report on Tuesday that the current dry spell could last five days, which would be the longest of the winter so far.
“We have been spoiled my friends,” he wrote. “I can remember past winters where we had 10 to 14 days straight of dryness.”
The forecast subscription services can be found at www.aspenweather.net and www.opensnow.com.
The Roaring Fork River basin snowpack as a whole was at 134% of median as of Wednesday, with levels highest in the Crystal River and Fryingpan river valleys. McClure Pass is at 165% of the 30-year average while Schofield Pass is at 144% of average.
In the Fryingpan Valley, the Ivanhoe site was at 141% of median while Kiln was at 119%.
The headwaters of the Roaring Fork River weren't faring as well. That site is 101% of the median.