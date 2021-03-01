Mayors of small towns are not usually professional politicians. They have day jobs like owning a restaurant, running a computer business, managing a homeowners association or being the executive director of a nonprofit organization.
Snowmass Village exists because of the Snowmass Ski Area, so it’s only fitting that its mayor, Bill Madsen, is, in his own words, “a ski bum.” He has also managed the local NASTAR ski-racing program for the past 30 years.
“It’s been amazing being mayor. I love Snowmass because the people rally around you and are so supportive,” Madsen said. “Being mayor is more than town council. It’s getting out in public and riding the chairlift with people. I tell them I’m mayor, and it’s really fun to see their reaction.”
Mayor Madsen grew up in a ski family. His parents, George and Martha, met in the 1950s in line at the old Skier’s Chalet in Aspen, both of them on ski vacations.
After getting married they moved to Aspen, and his father started a newspaper, the Aspen Flyer, that was a precursor to the Aspen Daily News. Then he became part owner of The Aspen Times and wrote a weekly opinion column.
Martha Madsen, who is in her 80s, still runs the family employee housing units at 5th and Hopkins in Aspen.
Bill and his family lived on 5th Street in Aspen growing up, while another ski racing family, the Marolt brothers, lived two blocks away on 7th Street.
Bill and Roger Marolt were one-time roommates at the University of Colorado, and they still love to debate the merits of Aspen and Snowmass Village, said Madsen. Bill’s sister Beth Madsen raced in the 1988 Calgary Winter Olympics as a member of the U.S. Ski Team, and had a top-10 finish. (He has two other siblings, Tim and Cindy.)
After ski racing in college, Madsen appeared in Warren Miller ski movies, and he was one of the stunt skiers in the movie “Aspen Extreme,” which has achieved cult status.
Madsen said he and his friend Scott Strickland are still the reigning Powder Eight world champions because they haven’t had another championship since they won.
But Madsen clearly loves his work as mayor of the town of Snowmass Village. He was elected mayor last November after serving a term on town council.
Like the mayors of most every town across the country, he has struggled with how to keep Snowmass businesses healthy during the last year as a result of the COVID-19 virus.
“Well, it has been a challenge for sure,” Madsen said. ”I look at some of these restaurants, and I really felt for them when the Board of Health went red.”
“But you know what? Snowmass is an amazingly resilient place, and people love it here. I’ve been to ski resorts all over the world, and there is something about Snowmass that is very unique.”
Madsen notes that one of the criticisms of Snowmass is that there are different nodes, with the Snowmass Mall, the Snowmass Center, Base Village and Two Creeks, and the challenge is to work on connectivity to bring them together. But, in his opinion, the concept is working right now during this pandemic because it naturally spreads people out, and in winter, you can use skis for transportation and that is kind of cool.”
For Madsen, people come to Snowmass to get in touch with nature, and he is a big proponent of the trail system that has been created throughout Snowmass, as well as the local shuttle system so that many visitors do not have to bring their cars to town when they visit.
He acknowledged that the pandemic has created a huge challenge for Snowmass’ major summer events, but the town is adapting, and he looks forward to having a town full of visitors this year.
“Snowmass Tourism has done an amazing job pivoting,” said Madsen, “And as bad as this pandemic has been, a lot of people have had to reimagine their businesses and look at it in a different way, so I think it’s provided an opportunity to rethink what they do and how they do it, and I think a lot of those lessons will be carried forward.”
Madsen said he was pleased with the amount of visitors to Snowmass last summer, and thinks the town is going to be busy again this summer.
“People want to get out and breathe fresh air, and that’s what Snowmass offers,” Madsen said.
Growth and maintaining the character of Snowmass remains a priority for Mayor Madsen, but he believes that the current town council, with four of the five current council members serving together since 2016, has done a good job of focusing on maintaining that small town character. Even in the case of Base Village, which has been the largest real estate development in the town’s history, he thinks it has been better to group all of that development together rather than have it sprawl across all of Snowmass.
Affordable housing for local workers is a key interest of Mayor Madsen’s, and he believes that the town’s master plan for employee housing will work toward fulfilling the town council’s goal of building 200 new employee units throughout Snowmass Village.
“We just want to improve Snowmass and provide opportunities for our community so people can live and work here and not have to commute so far,” Madsen said.
Mayors and controversy often go hand in hand, and Madsen is no different. At a Pitkin County Board of Health meeting in late January he compared the struggles of local restaurants in dealing with the COVID-19 restrictions to the death of George Floyd.
“I regret the way I made that statement, but I don’t regret standing up for the people that live and work here,” Madsen said. “I was elected by the people who live here, and I am of the people. I live in employee housing, and I am going to pick up that fight every single time.”
As Madsen prepares his local NASTAR program to host its national championships with hundreds of skiers in Snowmass from April 5-10, his continued love for skiing and ski racing continues to show, as does his love for being mayor.
“When I skin up to the top of the mountain or ride the chairlift, and I look down over the whole valley, I just kind of giggle and say to myself, ‘you’re the mayor?’” he laughed. “I really don’t view it as any different than what anybody else is doing in town, I’m just a little more involved.”