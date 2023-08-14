Colorado Parks and Wildlife is preparing to revise population objectives for the two big elk herds in the Aspen area in a process that will determine management practices over the next decade.
The population goals for what’s known as the Avalanche herd and the Frying Pan River herd will be adjusted as part of a broader process undertaken throughout the state for deer and elk. The process is important because it will influence how many hunting licenses are issued, especially for cows.
The elk in the Frying Pan Herd have had their ups and downs, literally, over the last three decades. The herd roams an area estimated at 865,000 acres that encompasses Aspen, Vail and Glenwood Springs as well as the large swath in between. Through the 1990s and into the 2000s, the population swelled to over 10,000 elk — well above the objective of 5,100 animals set in 1988, according to CPW’s 2013 management plan.
“To reduce the population toward the 1988 population objective, liberal antlerless licenses were provided to achieve increased cow elk harvest,” the 2013 plan said. That led to a reduction of the elk population to an estimated 7,100 following the 2011 hunting season.
CPW adjusted the population range objective for the Frying Pan Herd to 5,500 to 8,500 elk in 2013, but numbers started dipping below the objective. They fell as low as 4,610 elk in 2017, according to CPW data.
In 2018, CPW drastically reduced the number of cow licenses it issued to hunters, according to Julie Mao, a CPW terrestrial biologist for the region that includes the Roaring Fork Valley. She will play a central role in shaping the new herd management plan. In 2019, cow licenses were cut back even further.
“Since that time, that population has come back up,” Mao said. She noted that strong numbers of elk from that herd have been seen in parts of Missouri Heights and Spring Valley.
The elk population bounced back to an estimated 5,500 animals post-hunt 2018, which tickled the bottom of the objective range, and climbed to 6,180 by 2020, according to CPW data. They are now estimated to number above 8,500.
The recovery came despite a chronic low birth rate, or what CPW officially calls the calf-cow ratio. In the 1980s, it was common for herds to have 60 to 65 calves per 100 cows, Mao said. That has fallen to 35 to 40 for the Frying Pan Herd and herds in other parts of the state.
But by limiting licenses for cows, that meant more opportunities for calves to be born. Mao said 600 to 700 cows were being harvested per season previously in the Frying Pan Herd’s territory. The natural survival rate for cow elk — that is, when they aren’t hunted — is 95%, Mao said.
“If you’re not harvesting them, they can bounce back pretty quickly,” she said.
That’s what happened with the Frying Pan Herd, so that will be a major consideration when the new management plan is determined.
The population trends were slightly different for the Avalanche Creek Herd, which sprawls over about 544,000 acres primarily southwest of Highway 82. The herd’s terrain covers about 60% of the Roaring Fork River watershed.
In the late 1990s and early 2000s, the Avalanche Creek herd’s population topped out at about 8,000 animals. Increased hunting licenses for cows were issued and the population was gradually reduced to about 4,500 elk prior to the 2013 management plan. The numbers have remained stable, with 4,240 elk estimated in 2018. The objective population range was set at 3,600 to 5,400.
Mao said cow licenses have continued to be issued. “We never had to do the massive cuts like in E-16,” she said, referring to the Frying Pan River herd’s territory.
Now CPW has started the process to evaluate and potentially reset population objective ranges for most of the elk and deer herds in the Northwest Region. An open house will be held at the Eagle County Community Center in El Jebel, by Crown Mountain Park, on Wednesday, Aug. 23, from 6-8 p.m.
Interested members of the public can view stations where information is presented about proposed changes in the herd management plans. The process isn’t just for hunters.
“We want to hear from everybody,” Mao said.
The goal is to have draft plans prepared by fall. There will be a 30-day public comment period once the drafts are released. The goal is to have the final herd management plans completed by spring of 2024, Mao said.
CPW’s website said Colorado’s elk population peaked at 305,000 in 2001. There are 42 herds in the state.
“In preparing a Herd Management Plan, agency personnel attempt to balance the biological capabilities of the herd and its habitat with the public’s demand for wildlife recreational opportunities,” CPW said in a news release about the process.