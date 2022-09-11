What’s next for the Maroon Bells?

There’s a paradox when it comes to the Maroon Bells Scenic Area — the national park-quality landscape 11 miles southwest of Aspen.
Some local residents view the area as a sacrifice zone for industrial tourism. It’s a place they rarely visit anymore because of perceived crowding and challenges of access.
“I’m one of the longtime locals that would love to go there more, but it’s kind of a hassle getting there,” Pitkin County Commissioner Steve Child said during a public meeting earlier this year.
But for many out-of-town visitors, the Maroon Bells Scenic Area remains enchanting. It is one of the biggest draws for tourists in the area and high on nearly every visitor’s bucket list.
In 1,503 survey responses collected through Aug. 3 this summer, 33.4% of respondents said the Maroon Bells were the primary reason they visited the area while 54.2% said it was one of several reasons to visit. Only 12.4% of respondents said visiting the Maroon Bells Scenic Area was an unplanned trip, according to the survey by H20 Ventures, a private contractor running the shuttle and parking permit and reservation system for the scenic area.
A whopping 49% of respondents said they were making their first trip to the Aspen-Snowmass area. And 57.2% said they were visiting the Maroon Bells for the first time.
On a different survey question that produced 1,960 responses, 53.1% of respondents said they took the Roaring Fork Transportation Authority shuttle to access the Maroon Bells while 45.4% self-drove and parked. The remainder were people who hiked in and grabbed a shuttle downhill.
Reservations for both limited parking spaces for private vehicles and for seats on the shuttles were required starting in 2020, initially as a way of enforcing social distancing during the uncertainty of COVID-19 pandemic. It has remained in place post-pandemic as a tool to effectively manage the crowds that are a problem decades in the making.
Survey results indicate people support the reservation system and don’t see a problem with crowds. When asked about crowding, with 1 being “not crowded” and 5 being “very crowded,” nearly 37% of respondents indicated it was a 1 while 25.6% gave it a 2.
On the other end of the spectrum, only 1.8% gave it a rating of 5 for “very crowded” while 8.1% gave it a 4.
The vast majority of respondents, nearly 60%, said the reservation system was “very easy.”
Officials with the U.S. Forest Service and H20 Ventures said the experience at the Maroon Bells Scenic Area is night and day this year compared to last year.
“I call 2021 the great COVID escape,” said Ken Murphy, managing partner of H2O Ventures. “Everybody wanted to get outside.”
This year, there are fewer people visiting the Maroon Bells, and Aspen for that matter, because so many activities across the nation are again accessible. Overseas journeys by U.S. residents also have picked up. Venturing into the great outdoors isn’t the only game in town in 2022.
Therefore, Murphy said, comparing visitation numbers at the Bells from 2021 to 2022 isn’t relevant.
“It’s not even apples to oranges,” he said. “It’s apples to potatoes. Everything is down compared to 2021.”
No place for solitude
But partners in the Maroon Bells Stakeholders Group remain concerned that in the long run, different management practices will be needed at the Maroon Bells Scenic Area. The standing group has met for years to hash out management practices on Maroon Creek Road as well as the natural environment around Maroon Lake. The group is composed of the U.S. Forest Service, Pitkin County government, city of Aspen, Aspen Chamber Resort Association, Roaring Fork Transportation Authority and Aspen Skiing Co.
Shelly Grail, recreation manager for the Aspen-Sopris Ranger District, said there was a trajectory for increased visitation at the Maroon Bells for several years prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. Group members believe that trajectory will resume once normal travel patterns stabilize.
“We’ve just had a couple of years of extremes,” she said.
In 2020, visitation plummeted at the Bells because of capacity restrictions on the shuttles. In 2021, visitation soared because of the urban exodus. Numbers are down this summer, but part of the reason is the reservation system that, with natural limits on visitation, remains in place.
“It’s been a really nice summer,” Grail said. “It doesn’t seem to be as overwhelming.”
Forest Service officials felt overwhelmed in “hotspots” within the 2.4 million-acre White River National Forest during the mid-2010s. The popular Conundrum Hot Springs, for example, was inundated with garbage, human waste that wasn’t properly buried or packed out, illegal campfires and damaged vegetation. A permit system for backpackers was put into place in 2018. Reservations are required for the designated camping spots. There are fewer people but a better experience, according to the Forest Service.
The reservation and permit system was supposed to be put in place on the popular Four Pass Loop, a 26-mile backpacking route in the heart of the Maroon Bells-Snowmass Wilderness, this summer. The Forest Service delayed implementation for more study. A controversial fee is being considered to raise the funds to run the permit system, but the final proposal is yet to be unveiled.
Longtime Aspen resident Buzz Patten has been visiting the Maroon Bells area since the mid-1970s.
“You could just drive up there then,” he said.
Patten supports the shuttle system and parking limits as something that is necessary for the environmental health of the area. “It does a pretty good job of restricting people and therefore reducing impacts,” he said.
He understands the need for reservations on the Four Pass Loop.
He rides his bicycle up to Maroon Lake up to three times per week and appreciates the low level of traffic. It’s a lot better getting passed by a few buses than dealing with nonstop traffic, he said.
Patten is philosophical about the changes he has witnessed over the decades, primarily the drastic increase in the number of visitors.
“Like so many other things, we’re loving it to death,” he said. “It’s national forest and people want to see it.”
He still heads to the scenic area to participate in some of his favorite hikes: Buckskin Pass, Willow Pass and the iconic journey over West Maroon Pass for a trip to Crested Butte.
“I don’t love the trail between Maroon Lake and Crater Lake,” he said.
The 3.5-mile roundtrip trail gives people unaccustomed to wilderness a taste of getting out in the backcountry. However, many of the hikers are unprepared for even that short jaunt, Patten said, leading to accidents or unpleasant experiences. His advice for improved management would be preparing newcomers for the hike.
While he still visits the Maroon Bells-Snowmass Wilderness Area for some of his favorite hikes, he knows to go elsewhere when he seeks solitude. That’s a lesson many locals have begrudgingly accepted.
Plenty of problems remain in the Maroon Bells backcountry. In 2021, a crew of four wilderness rangers packed out 154 pounds of trash, buried 159 piles of human waste and rehabilitated 157 illegal fire rings. Most of the infractions were in the Maroon Bells-Snowmass Wilderness.
Grail said backpacker visits might be down a bit this year compared to last because of an active summer monsoon. However, popular destinations, such as the dazzling Snowmass Lake, still draw hefty numbers of visitors, she said.
H2O’s Murphy said 78% of the shuttle seats to Maroon Bells were taken in July this year. People who show up at the bus staging area at Aspen Highlands without a ticket can find an open seat. It might not be exactly when they want to ride, but they still find a seat.
“We’re not turning anybody away,” Murphy said.
Scoring one of the coveted 45 day-parking spots is tougher. About 95% of the parking spots were gone two to four weeks out, he said.
Recreation plan underway
So what does the future hold for management of the Maroon Bells Scenic Area?
• Reservations appear to be here to stay for shuttle seats and private day-parking spaces.
• A voluntary program was started this summer to encourage better e-biker behavior on Maroon Creek Road. Companies that rent e-bikes were asked to install radio frequency identification stickers on each bike in their fleet. The chip on the bike is scanned when the bike rolls through the Forest Service welcome center on the road. The rental shop will be charged $5 each time a bike from their fleet goes through the center. The revenue helps to fund the system of monitoring bikers and making them accountable.
• Reservations and permits are being contemplated by the Forest Service for the Four Pass Loop.
• A study commissioned by the stakeholder group could lead to additional management practices. The group signed a contract with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Volpe Center in April to conduct a comprehensive recreation management plan for the Maroon Bells Scenic Area.
Benjamin Rasmussen, project manager for the Volpe Center on the Maroon Bells, said his team is looking at current issues in the scenic area and what may unfold in the future. They are looking at all activities from snowmobiling and cross-country skiing in the winter to horseback riding and e-biking on Maroon Creek Road in the summer. Everyone’s input will be sought, from hardcore climbers to casual leaf peepers.
The Volpe team wants to know how people are getting to the scenic area and back, and what they do while they are there.
“This plan will identify goals and recommendations to improve sustainable access to and recreation in the Scenic Area while accounting for local economic and other community impacts,” a web page for the project says.
While Rasmussen doesn’t know yet what the team’s recommendations will be, he knows what they won’t be.
“We don’t want to say X number of people is what we can accommodate,” he said.
The recommendations will focus on sustainable management practices to avoid degradation of natural resources and the visitor experience.
The volatility in visitor numbers in recent years makes the job a bit more challenging. The team is looking at long-term trends so the drop in 2020 and spike in 2021 are largely discounted. Instead, the Volpe crew is examining trends pre-pandemic.
“We’re not back there yet (to historic numbers) in 2022,” Rasmussen said. One reason why visitation hasn’t climbed back to historical numbers is a reduction in international guests.
One public meeting was held and two more are planned to solicit input. The next meeting will be held in November or early December. There also is a photography and art contest to engage youth under age 18. Participants are urged to submit one photo or piece of art that captures their favorite area or activity at the scenic area. Winners will be selected at a future public meeting.
The link for the web page is https://pitkincounty.com/1458/Maroon-Bells-CRMP.
Rasmussen said the team’s work is about one-third finished. Recommendations will be made prior to the 2023 summer tourist season.
“Everybody seems to be interested in working toward a common good,” he said.