In an effort to support the local community and businesses while adhering to public safety regulations, Aspen Chamber Resort Association has compiled a list of local restaurants that are currently open and offering takeout or delivery in Aspen and Snowmass. ACRA and the Aspen Daily News are currently and will continue to update this list daily. If you would like to add your business to this list, email the hours of operation and phone number to bcrosby@aspenchamber.org and calendar@aspendailynews.com

 

  • Acquolina Trattoria & Pizzeria: Takeout, 5:30 to 9 p.m., (970) 925-8222

  • A La Car Food Delivery: Open for takeout orders, (970) 544-3663

  • Aspen Public House: takeout Tuesday to Sunday, 12 to 9 p.m., (970) 710-7026

  • Aspen Tap Room: Pizza to go, (970) 710-2461

  • Bear Den Aspen: Takeout and delivery, (970) 922-9218

  • Big Wrap Aspen: Takeout, Monday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., (970) 544-1700

  • Bangkok Happy Bowl: Takeout and delivery, (970) 925-2527

  • Butcher’s Block: Takeout, (970) 925-7554

  • CP Burger: Takeout, (970) 925-3056

  • Grateful Deli: Takeout and delivery, 970- 925-6647

  • Hacienda Jalisco (Basalt): Takeout, (970) 279-5720

  • Hickory House: Takeout and delivery, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 5 to 9 p.m., (970) 925-2313

  • Jimmy's Aspen: Takeout and delivery, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., (970) 925-6020

  • Jing: Takeout and delivery, (970) 920-9988

  • JUS Aspen: Takeout and delivery, (305) 333-0449

  • Kenichi: Takeout and delivery, (970) 920-2212

  • Limelight Lounge: Takeout, (970) 925-3025 

  • Local Coffee Aspen: Takeout and delivery, (970) 710-7855

  • Louis Swiss Pastry: Takeout, (970) 925-8592

  • Mawa’s Kitchen: Takeout and delivery, (970) 710-7096

  • Meat and Cheese: Takeout and delivery, 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., (970) 710-7120

  • Mezzaluna: Takeout, lunch 12 to 5 p.m.; dinner 5 to 8 p.m., (970) 925-5882

  • New York Pizza: Takeout and delivery; whole pizzas, sandwiches and salads only, 12 to 7 p.m., (970) 920-3088

  • Pastore's Taste of Philly: Takeout and nightly delivery, (970) 923-5711

  • Red Onion Aspen: Takeout and delivery, 12 to 8 p.m., (970) 925 9955

  • Ryno’s Pizza: Takeout and delivery, (970) 922-7966

  • Slow Groovin’ BBQ: Full menu takeout 3 to 9 p.m.; luncheon delivery to businesses, (970) 429-4761

  • Steak House No. 316: Takeout and delivery on orders over $100, (970) 920-1893

  • Taster’s Pizza: Takeout and delivery, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., (970) 923-5250

  • The W Aspen: Takeout, (970) 431-0800

  • Tiki Mana Island Grill: Takeout and delivery, (970) 710-2381

  • White House Tavern: Takeout, (970) 925-1007

  • Zane’s Tavern: Takeout until midnight, (970) 923-8515