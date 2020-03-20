In an effort to support the local community and businesses while adhering to public safety regulations, Aspen Chamber Resort Association has compiled a list of local restaurants that are currently open and offering takeout or delivery in Aspen and Snowmass. ACRA and the Aspen Daily News are currently and will continue to update this list daily. If you would like to add your business to this list, email the hours of operation and phone number to bcrosby@aspenchamber.org and calendar@aspendailynews.com.
Acquolina Trattoria & Pizzeria: Takeout, 5:30 to 9 p.m., (970) 925-8222
A La Car Food Delivery: Open for takeout orders, (970) 544-3663
Aspen Public House: takeout Tuesday to Sunday, 12 to 9 p.m., (970) 710-7026
Aspen Tap Room: Pizza to go, (970) 710-2461
Bear Den Aspen: Takeout and delivery, (970) 922-9218
Big Wrap Aspen: Takeout, Monday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., (970) 544-1700
Bangkok Happy Bowl: Takeout and delivery, (970) 925-2527
Butcher’s Block: Takeout, (970) 925-7554
CP Burger: Takeout, (970) 925-3056
Grateful Deli: Takeout and delivery, 970- 925-6647
Hacienda Jalisco (Basalt): Takeout, (970) 279-5720
Hickory House: Takeout and delivery, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 5 to 9 p.m., (970) 925-2313
Jimmy's Aspen: Takeout and delivery, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., (970) 925-6020
Jing: Takeout and delivery, (970) 920-9988
JUS Aspen: Takeout and delivery, (305) 333-0449
Kenichi: Takeout and delivery, (970) 920-2212
Limelight Lounge: Takeout, (970) 925-3025
Local Coffee Aspen: Takeout and delivery, (970) 710-7855
Louis Swiss Pastry: Takeout, (970) 925-8592
Mawa’s Kitchen: Takeout and delivery, (970) 710-7096
Meat and Cheese: Takeout and delivery, 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., (970) 710-7120
Mezzaluna: Takeout, lunch 12 to 5 p.m.; dinner 5 to 8 p.m., (970) 925-5882
New York Pizza: Takeout and delivery; whole pizzas, sandwiches and salads only, 12 to 7 p.m., (970) 920-3088
Pastore's Taste of Philly: Takeout and nightly delivery, (970) 923-5711
Red Onion Aspen: Takeout and delivery, 12 to 8 p.m., (970) 925 9955
Ryno’s Pizza: Takeout and delivery, (970) 922-7966
Slow Groovin’ BBQ: Full menu takeout 3 to 9 p.m.; luncheon delivery to businesses, (970) 429-4761
Steak House No. 316: Takeout and delivery on orders over $100, (970) 920-1893
Taster’s Pizza: Takeout and delivery, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., (970) 923-5250
The W Aspen: Takeout, (970) 431-0800
Tiki Mana Island Grill: Takeout and delivery, (970) 710-2381
White House Tavern: Takeout, (970) 925-1007
Zane’s Tavern: Takeout until midnight, (970) 923-8515