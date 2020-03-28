What does a government-mandated shelter-in-place order look like for people without shelter?
For the contingent of homeless who utilize local resources, both the day and overnight shelters are currently taking place at the Pitkin County Health & Human Services Building.
While Aspen Homeless Shelter traditionally wraps up its night-shelter operations until the next winter season on March 31, this year the nonprofit is extending the after-hours accommodation until at least April 17, if not for the entire month, executive director Vince Savage said Friday.
As far as Savage can recall, it is the first time in Aspen Homeless Shelter’s 11-year-history that its night-shelter has spanned through April. He said that while prolonging the service has always been a goal of the organization, circumstances involving the coronavirus ultimately made the extension possible, as well as a priority, this year.
Changes in the shelter’s operations began mid-March, when St. Mary’s Catholic Church — where the night shelter typically takes place — closed its doors amid coronavirus concerns. Consequently, Aspen Homeless Shelter relocated its overnight service to a meeting room in the Pitkin County Health & Human Services Building, where its day shelter operates from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day. When the county building closed its doors this week, Savage viewed it as a perfect opportunity for the local homeless population, or as he refers to them, his “clients.”
“It’s a happy accident that we’re taking advantage of. We’ve worked very closely with the county on this, and we’ve been really cooperating, probably in the name of the coronavirus,” Savage said. “We’ve always had the motivation, but not the opportunity. This year, coronavirus has ramped up the motivation and has given us the opportunity.”
Because only a handful of people look to Aspen Homeless Shelter for nightly accommodations, everyone is able to practice safe social distancing.
Of the estimated 60 to 100 transient people in the area, about seven sleep at the shelter, according to Savage. The day center, which offers showers, laundry services and hot meals, sees 15 or so visitors each day. Temperatures are taken immediately upon arrival and the building is cleaned and disinfected daily. As of Friday afternoon, no one was experiencing symptoms consistent with the coronavirus.
Savage believes “there’s always a stigma” toward the homeless population, and the coronavirus is no different. On the contrary, he rations that homeless people are far less susceptible to the virus because they tend to stray from communal gathering spots like restaurants, bars and shops.
As for the dozens of transients in the valley who do not take advantage of local resources?
Shelter in place looks a lot like camping, Savage said. Exactly where valley transients hunker down is a mystery to most — including Savage — in part because it is illegal to camp without permits.
“It’s a big secret,” Savage said. “We can’t even get homeless people to tell the new guys who would be camping where they should camp.”