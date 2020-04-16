Nancy Lesley, the city of Aspen’s longtime special events director, assumed a new position on Monday as interim director of the Wheeler Opera House.
Lesley will serve in the interim role — as Wheeler executive and artistic director Gena Buhler is set to resign May 22 — while also maintaining her role of 17 years as the city’s director of special events.
“I am honored to be the interim [director] and I look forward to getting to know the amazing staff and Wheeler board,” Lesley wrote via email Wednesday.
A native of Oregon and resident of Snowmass Village, Lesley said she and Buhler found many parallels within their respective roles over the years. “I have enjoyed working and collaborating with Gena since she’s been at the Wheeler,” she said.
Buhler joined the historic, city-owned venue at its helm in May 2015. She called Lesley’s transition to interim director “a really good move” for the organization.
“I think she’s a great fit to lead the Wheeler board and team during this challenging time in the community,” Buhler said. The two will work together over the next five weeks in an effort to ensure a smooth transition, Lesley said.
Buhler announced her resignation to the Wheeler board with about three months’ notice on Feb. 27.
“The Wheeler has grown in so many ways under her leadership, from increased programming for all members of the community to major improvements to the building and audience experience,” Wheeler board chairman Chip Fuller said in a Feb. 28 statement announcing Buhler’s departure. “Gena has been wonderful to work with and will be very tough to replace.”
Buhler said Wednesday, “having a successful transition between myself and Nancy over the next few weeks will set the Wheeler and community up for success in these unknown times.”