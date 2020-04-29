The Wheeler Opera House board and a city committee are asking the Aspen City Council to approve an emergency loan or grant from the facility’s $32 million real estate transfer tax fund to help local arts nonprofits hurting amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“In theory, the [Wheeler RETT fund] was designed and approved by voters in order to help arts nonprofits on a rainy day, and it’s currently raining harder and faster than we could have ever imagined,” Wheeler board chairperson Chip Fuller wrote in a letter to councilmembers on April 23. “In order to be most impactful, these organizations need fast and efficient financial assistance.”
Whether the funds are distributed in the form of grants or loans is to be determined by the council, Fuller said on Tuesday. Asked which of the two funding mechanisms are favored, he said he did not want to speak on behalf of the board, but speculated that grants, over loans, would be preferred.
Each year, the Wheeler Opera House grants an average of $355,000 to 17 area arts nonprofits. In 2019, the Wheeler distributed nearly $400,000 in cash funds to local arts organizations, of which $100,000 came from the RETT fund. The grants are vetted through an extensive process to allocate dollars based on myriad factors, including need and community impact.
As part of the emergency plan, the Wheeler board and Citizen Grant Review Committee proposed loaning or granting up to quadruple the amount of the average annual grant to each approved recipient.
Fuller said the board arrived at this number “based on conversations with the arts groups.” He noted that any contributions still pale in comparison to the significant financial losses that nonprofits are facing.
“These organizations are a critical part of the fabric of our community, and are a core tenant of the Aspen Idea, giving our city a unique identity that draws people from all over the world,” Fuller wrote in his letter to council.
He later added: “Without financial assistance, all of these groups will be greatly harmed, and many will simply not survive. As many of you know, these organizations take a long time to develop and if they do fail, they likely will never return to our community.”
Recipients of the emergency grant or loan would be required to report how they are responsibly using the funds to support their organization and employees, Fuller said. If the city moves forward with a loan and not a grant, nonprofits must also detail how they intend to repay the loan over the next 10 years —unless the city is responsible for paying back the loan through Wheeler operations or other city funding mechanisms, the letter states.
“In the future, if we look back and didn’t do what we could to help local nonprofit arts groups during this time of their greatest need, then we as a community have failed the purpose of the WRETT,” Fuller said.
The city of Aspen established the RETT in 1978 to support the historic venue, Wheeler programming and the local arts community as a whole. Aspen residents voted to renew the tax for another 20 years in 2016.
Asked for comment on the emergency proposal, Wheeler interim director Nancy Lesley wrote via email Tuesday: “The city is receiving requests from nearly every sector of Aspen’s economy for financial assistance. The city council is aware of this request and the city manager has met with representatives of the cultural arts community. This specific proposal will be reviewed.”
In the interim, Lesley noted, the city has reduced rent at the Red Brick Center for the Arts and Councilmember Rachel Richards is communicating with nonprofit and cultural institutions “to ensure there is a conduit for quality conversation with this sector.”
As of press time Tuesday, the discussion had not been scheduled on a council agenda. Fuller said he hopes the proposal makes it to the council’s table next week.
“I think it would need to happen quickly,” he said. “The whole idea is that we provide this aid as soon as possible.”
On April 14, councilmembers approved a resolution that moves $3.5 million from the Wheeler fund to the city’s general fund as part of an overall $6 million economic stimulus package.