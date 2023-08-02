Two Houstonians who bought a riverfront property that includes three onsite luxury recreational vehicles are not happy camp hosts.
Earlier this year, the pair paid $5.1 million for a 2.9-acre property on Lower River Road with plans to use the RVs, which were included in the sale, as a source of year-round rental income, only to learn that they could not because of Pitkin County’s land-use and zoning restrictions. Confusion as to whether the RVs are actually tiny homes also has cropped up, muddying the waters further.
That’s according to a civil complaint being carried out by John Black and Christopher Chalmers, who are suing an Aspen property broker and the limited liability company that sold them the land that came with the three RVs. The property is recognizable by its red barn with an American flag hanging over the front entrance. The barn, which sits next to the Roaring Fork River, is a gathering place used for private events.
“What my client believed was that they could lease those trailers on the property and could rent them out on a consistent basis,” said local attorney Ryan Dougherty, who filed the civil complaint with Aspen lawyer Matt Ferguson in Pitkin County District Court on July 24.
Black and Chalmers are asking a judge to rescind the contract so that they get their money back and the property returned to the previous owner, a Delaware-based entity called Soulfire Ranch LLC. Their suit’s second option is to take the dispute to trial.
RVs or tiny homes?
According to the lawsuit’s allegations, Soulfire Ranch principal Mark Love recently built the barn with high-end materials and furnishings and outfitted the property with “three lavish recreational vehicles (‘RVs’) that were recently remodeled and furnished with Ralph Lauren décor. The three RVs are located along the river frontage allowing the occupants to enjoy the serenity of the Roaring Fork River.”
Love put the property up for sale around late 2022 or earlier this year, hiring Anne Stover as his broker.
Before the property was listed, however, Stover spoke with another broker at the firm where she worked who had lined up a potential buyer — Black and Chalmers. The two partners in March entered into a contract with Soulfire Ranch to buy the property with the barn and the RVs, which were valued at $250,000 to $350,000, the suit said.
Before the sale closed, the seller — Soulfire Ranch LLC — provided a disclosure statement that did not show any zoning or legal issues surrounding the property, the suit said. Black and Chalmers, needing to finance part of the purchase price, prepared a pro forma with rental projections of $338,000 per year, a figure based on Stover’s advice, the suit said.
The disclosure omitted some key details that would have spooked away the buyers, the suit said. When the sale was finalized on May 26, the buyers were not aware of two notices of violation a county code-enforcement officer had put on the property, one in 2021 and the other just days before the sale.
One of those violation notices was issued on May 24 concerning what the county considered three “tiny homes” on the property. The tiny homes ran afoul of county AR-10 zoning that allows one single-family residence per property.
“Please arrange for these ‘tiny’ homes to be removed as soon as possible,” read a warning that was placed on the property on May 19. “If the structures are not removed within 45 days (July 9, 2023), this matter will be turned over to the Pitkin County Attorney’s Office for further legal proceedings.”
The new owners would not have bought the property had they known about the county’s concerns about the living units, the suit said.
The revelations about the property just days after it was bought prompted Black, one of the new owners, to email Love hoping to resolve the matter. Love’s lawyer contacted Black and Chalmers to tell them that in 2021, the county considered the dwelling units as RVs, which would subject them to camping regulations that allow no more than 15 overnights and a total of 30 overnights in any six-month period.
Neither scenario — whether the AR-10 zoning violation for the tiny homes or the camping restrictions for the RVs — was satisfactory to the new owners, the suit says.
“Now, Plaintiffs are saddled with mortgage obligations, no rental income streams, may be forced to remove the three RVs from the Property, and are facing purported Code violations from the County,” the suit said. “Had Seller and Love disclosed the known Code violations and the fact that Plaintiffs would never be able to expect consistent rental income generated from the three RV’s, Plaintiffs never would have entered or closed on the Contract.”
Stover, who is a defendant in the suit, declined comment when reached by phone Wednesday. Love, who resides in the Phoenix area, is not a defendant in the suit. He did not respond to an email seeking comment. The LLC that owns the property, Sunfire Ranch, is the listed defendant.
Stover faces one claim — negligent representation.
Claims against Soulfire Ranch are breach of contract, breach of the implied covenant of good faith and fair dealing, fraudulent inducement and fraudulent concealment.