Nestled behind Willits along the Roaring Fork River is a charming subdivision known as River Oaks. In 2020, one of the riverfront homes sold for $2.2 million, according to the Compass listing. Had the Eagle County Department of Community Development followed a 1987 recommendation from the Colorado Geological Survey, the subdivision wouldn’t even exist.
“Given the dynamic nature of river channel migration recently experienced along comparable stretches of several rivers in western Colorado, we feel it would be inadvisable to allow this proposed residential development,” the letter reads.
River Oaks resident Chris Leintz has a binder full of documents chronicling the history of the area he’s called home for decades (he’s lived in Basalt for 48 years and bought one of the first River Oaks lots available).
“I could give you paperwork of three or four agencies — major agencies: the Division of Wildlife, the Army Corps of Engineers, the Colorado Water Board — all advise them not to approve it as a subdivision because of its proximity to the river,” Leintz said.
But it’s the present — and the future — that concerns and frustrates him.
“Lucky for me it got approved because now I live here, but it got approved with a lot of restrictions as far as what was needed [for it] to remain natural and undisturbed,” he recalled. “Well, there’s very little of what’s left that’s natural and undisturbed.”
Indeed, the Planned Urban Development, or PUD, control document spells out eight restrictions in addition to Eagle County land use codes — including a minimum 50-foot setback from the river’s edge. Furthermore, “no cutting of trees or undergrowth will be permitted along the river banks without written permission of the homeowners association and after designation and marking of each tree or bush.”
A walk by the river tells a different story, coupled with an uneasy sense of trespassing, despite a 15-foot easement along the north bank that is designated for all River Oaks residents’ and guests’ use. Rather, a passerby will encounter more than one private patio right along the river’s edge, as well as beautifully manicured lawns and swaths of cut vegetation.
There are 18 lots that comprise River Oaks. Fourteen of those are along the water, and those property owners are charged with maintaining the easement. Leintz alleges that 11 of them are out of compliance with the regulations intended to protect the riparian area. And the consequences flow farther downstream, literally and figuratively, throughout the whole valley, he says.
“I can tell you from living here that the water quality and the Roaring Fork [River] value is not one quarter as good as it was even as short as, say, 12 to 15 years ago,” Leintz said. “And it’s caused by phosphates. There’s been so much upvalley growth and so much improvement of the riverbank upvalley — and the loss of vegetation, riparian vegetation — that all that stuff ends up in the river now. And it primarily comes from soap and laundry detergents … it’s human waste, is what it is.”
He’s seen firsthand how the uptick in phosphates has “exploded” the algae growth in the river, he continued, “which coats all the rocks in the bottom,” adding, “You can hardly walk in this river now.”
But more detrimental than a more difficult balancing act for anglers is that the algae growth chokes out microbes and small insects that in turn feed the fish.
“Our subdivision is about three-quarters of a mile from the Emma Schoolhouse, where Pitkin County has a webcam for an osprey nest. That osprey fishes here,” Leintz said. “This week, there were two bald eagles fishing this stretch of river — they come here every year and do that. You pollute this river any more or put any more stuff out there, they’re not going to come here anymore. Eagles are very territorial; they nest in the same area every year. Those eagles probably come … as far away as Alaska to come here. And we want to blow it.”
Of his neighbors that are out of compliance, Leintz estimates that “probably a third” of them would gladly course correct in order to better protect the environmentally sensitive area, or ESA. But a few of the most egregious offenders, he says, should absolutely know better. One sits on the board of directors of the Aspen Valley Land Trust. Another helped found the Roaring Fork Conservancy. One is a renowned nature photographer with his images published in the likes of National Geographic and Conde Nast.
“So it’s not like I’m dealing with people who don’t understand, right? The people that are doing this, they’re all — they’re all aware that they’re not supposed to be doing it,” Leintz said flatly. “They’re all defensive of the fact that they did it, and their attitude is, ‘Make me stop. Until someone makes me stop, I’m going to continue to do what I want to do.’ I’m asking these agencies to make them stop.”
Lawyered up
He’s been asking for a while — more than a decade, in fact. In 2010, back when now-mayor Bill Kane served as the Basalt town manager, Leintz submitted a complaint with the town. Kane responded with a letter to property owners taking them to task for the transgressions.
“Evidence of some recent development along the riverfront, within the Town’s Environmentally Sensitive Area (ESA), has been brought to the attention of the Town of Basalt Planning Staff. Said evidence suggests removal of native vegetation and introduction of non-native, man-made improvements to the riparian area,” the letter, dated May 10, 2010, reads. “The Town (and Eagle County) recognizes the importance of the native riparian area as quality habitat for valuable wildlife and plant species native to the area, and as a natural flood control. Town Staff is concerned with the degradation of riparian areas.”
The letter goes on to emphasize that a “non-adversarial, collaborative solution” would be preferable and concludes with a request to schedule a meeting with the planning department to discuss the matter.
Twelve years later, Leintz maintains that things have actually gotten worse — so much so that he retained an attorney, Ben Johnston, a partner at JVAM law firm, to push the matter. On Jan. 18, Johnston submitted formal complaints to the town of Basalt, Eagle County and the River Oaks homeowners association, along with several exhibits including the PUD control agreement, HOA covenants and a copy of Kane’s 2010 letter.
“We as a local government have established an environmentally sensitive area on both the Fryingpan and Roaring Fork as they travel through the town of Basalt, so we have an obligation to protect the riparian environmental values of these rivers,” Kane said Saturday. “We have been, I think, pretty diligent. ESA review … so we have a full procedure for altering any riparian vegetation or anything we think would materially change the ecological character of the rivers. That’s our scope of responsibility.”
Town Manager Ryan Mahoney said that staff has been on the site and, in addition to the town attorney being in contact with Johnston, there have also been communications with the HOA.
“We have been out there with the Roaring Fork Conservancy and have recommendations from them on what can be done to make sure we’re not seeing degradation of the environment in that area,” Mahoney said Friday (nobody from the Roaring Fork Conservancy was available for comment Friday). “There’s an island, and that island is part of some of those lots. Some of that was getting cut … to make sitting places, picnic places. We took the position — or will take the position — to inform the HOA that they cannot cut out there. That needs to grow back. We have it on good authority that it will.”
Additionally, Mahoney said the naturally occurring flora along the river bank itself needs to be restored, which he was confident was not harmed beyond repair.
“I think it was kind of just trimming back for view and those sorts of things,” he said. “It was also stated that on the properties themselves to let the native vegetation essentially grow back up as well.”
The municipality hasn’t had an opportunity to formally respond to Leintz’ complaints, but it will, Mahoney assured. But if that response is another letter, Leintz won’t be happy. After all, it didn’t work the first time, he said. Some of the original patios have since been removed and replaced with even bigger ones, he maintains — and he has the photographs spanning the years to prove it.
“So this patio was the original indiscretion, let’s call it,” Leintz said, pointing to a photograph in his binder while talking at his kitchen island last week. “This patio right here was in their original problem. Probably two or three years ago, the guy took it out and replaced it with a bigger patio. With a firepit! He approached my plumber about running a gas line down there so he could have a gas log in his firepit.”
Now, that property owner has a propane firepit.
“The owner of the property told me the only reason he didn’t do it was he spent so much money with the plumber already, he was going to wait to do it later because he didn’t want to spend the money,” Leintz continued. “It wasn’t, ‘I know it’s wrong, I shouldn’t do this’ — it’s, ‘Don’t worry, I’ll do it later.’”
Leintz isn’t very popular in the neighborhood. He’s aware of at least one email that was sent out — although not to Leintz directly — about the situation.
“I saw it. It wasn’t sent to me, of course. And it says if we don’t band together, Chris is going up to the city council [and] he’s probably going to convince them to do this,” Leintz said of the email.
But neighbor disputes aren’t the town of Basalt’s jurisdiction, both Mahoney and Kane said.
“Chris came before council three or four times during public comment, so we’ve been advised of his dissatisfaction with occurring on private property there on River Oaks. I think he’s displeased with the town’s response, but I think we received his comment, we referred them to the staff, and I think a good number of the things that Chris is seeking to address are really the correct purview of the HOA,” Kane said. “For example, he was really concerned about encroachments or barriers to a pedestrian easement — any owner should have free access to walk along the river’s edge, and I think he feels that some of these improvements that people have made are interfering with that. May well be true, but it’s a private covenant.”
Leintz disagrees with that assessment. And in a small town like Basalt, everyone knows everyone and everyone has been in the other’s proverbial shoes. Kane had Mahoney’s role as town manager back in 2010 before becoming mayor himself. And the president of the River Oaks HOA today is former Basalt Mayor Jacque Whitsitt.
“Jacque is one of the few people in compliance!” Leintz said. “One of the things that’s tough on a deal like this is nobody wants to be the bad guy. The neighborhood doesn’t want to tell the neighbor what he’s doing wrong; the town doesn’t want to make a move; and Eagle County would like to pretend that we don’t belong in Eagle County anymore. But we do. You can’t ignore federal, state, county laws just because you have a homeowners association. We’re the minor player and they’re the major players — but it’s being portrayed as though it’s the opposite.”
Mahoney hopes that those out of compliance respond appropriately and allow natural regrowth to occur without incident. If that doesn’t happen, however, the next step could be at the municipal courthouse.
“I believe that if people are not complying with the complaint, then we have the ability to essentially cite them in the municipal court and can deal with it in a more formalized way,” he said. “It’s our preference to work with the folks who live there, and I think some of it is education and that they understand what the rules are. It’s not like it’s completely eroded back there — I think there’s opportunity for the native vegetation to grow back still. So I think that’s the good news: There’s a way to let Mother Nature run its course and get that to a state as it was intended.”