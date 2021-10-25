The local nonprofit Ecoflight is seeking a $30,000 grant from Pitkin County’s Healthy Rivers Fund to assist efforts aimed at getting federal protections for the Crystal River.
The county’s Healthy Rivers Board on Sept. 13 heard one grant request for its fall funding cycle, and it came from Ecoflight, which is based in the Aspen Airport Business Center and uses small aircraft to assist projects related to various environmental initiatives. The rivers board is recommending approval of the request to the Pitkin Board of County Commissioners, which has the last word on the grant and is expected to take up the issue during a Tuesday work session.
According to the funding application from Jane Pargiter, conservation director for Ecoflight, the money would be used for “aerial advocacy” to complete strategic oversight programs that will engage stakeholders and decision-makers involved in achieving a “Wild and Scenic” designation for the Crystal River from the federal National Wild and Scenic Rivers System.
A designation through Congress “will protect the river’s natural, cultural and recreational values in a free-flowing condition for the benefit of the Roaring Fork watershed now and in the future,” the application states.
The designation would permanently protect the Crystal River from new dams or diversions, without impacting existing water rights, according to the application. It would keep water “in what is one of today’s last untamed, undammed natural rivers, thus ensuring ecological health, recreational opportunities and wildlife and riparian habitat,” the request says.
As Colorado’s population continues to grow, “so do the demands for water and the threat of trans-basin diversions, which could be detrimental to the health of the Crystal River,” the application continues.
Ecoflight’s mission is to educate and advocate for the protection of remaining wildlands and wildlife habitat using small aircraft. “Our Crystal River overflight programs will be an important strategic component in the local campaign to secure ‘Wild and Scenic’ protections for the Crystal River,” the request states.
The application goes on to say that two steps must be completed for a river to be included in the system: eligibility and suitability. The U.S. Forest Service already has found the Crystal River to have “outstandingly remarkable values for its scenic, historic and recreational character,” making it eligible for protection under the Wild and Scenic Rivers Act, the application says.
“The next step, suitability, will take support for suitability documents and draft legislation for Congress to consider and act to designate the river for inclusion into the [system],” the request adds.
Colorado’s U.S. senators prefer to see strong local support at the town or county levels before they act to support issues such as the designation for the Crystal River. “Therefore, it is crucial to build a groundswell of support from local citizens and governments, and to communicate this support to Colorado’s leaders in Congress,” the application states.
Ecoflight has a proven history of handling this type of work, according to the request. The nonprofit was a founding partner in the Thompson Divide Coalition, and with its many partners, it flew the Colorado governor, U.S. senators, and almost all county commissioners, mayors and city councilors of the Roaring Fork Valley to the Thompson Divide area to emphasize the need for its protection.
“The net result is that Thompson Divide is mostly protected, and will hopefully with the passage of the CORE Act become fully protected,” the request says.
“EcoFlight will do likewise with the Crystal River,” the application promises, conducting a series of overflights based out of regional airports with river and conservation advocates, as well as local elected officials from the Roaring Fork Valley and Crystal River Valley.
“All parties will need to work together to successfully create lasting protections for the Crystal River. The aerial perspective provided on overflights is a highly effective way to educate passengers about the Crystal River watershed and the importance of the proposed ‘Wild and Scenic’ designation,” the application says. “From the seat of a small, single-engine airplane, passengers will see firsthand the scenic beauty of the Crystal River watershed, and will gain a deeper understanding of the impacts that threats like new dams or diversions would impose on this vital waterway.”
Bill Jochems, a member of the Healthy Rivers Board, provided comments for Pitkin County commissioners to consider when mulling a decision on the grant request.
“I think all board members felt Ecoflight could be a good addition to the Wild and Scenic Crystal Campaign,” he wrote.
However, Jochems added that approval of the grant should be conditioned on periodic reporting to the Healthy Rivers Board of the activities for which the grant was sought.
“Another point of general concern, at least with me, is that some of our grant recipients give little or no public acknowledgement of our assistance. I think this should be considered, although it would be difficult to define as a condition of a grant. Perhaps the best we can do is say that a failure to acknowledge us will be considered when they apply again,” he concluded.