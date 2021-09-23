Carbondale nonprofit Wilderness Workshop will host two days’ worth of events this weekend to celebrate and give back to public lands, according to a press release sent out on Monday.
The weekend of events is an opportunity to celebrate local public lands while giving back through stewardship and restoration, according to the release. The community is invited to partake in a community party and a stewardship day to learn more about public lands and lend a hand.
The Community Party will return this Friday, after the event was canceled last year. The party is free and open to the public, and it starts at 5 p.m. at Sopris Park. The Slow Groovin’ food truck will be present to serve meals, and beer and non-alcoholic beverages will be free for Wilderness Workshop members.
There will be live performances from Aspen Santa Fe Ballet Folklorico, The Manitou Strings and Lizzy Plotkin and Natalie Spears. Kids can escape the adult talk to play games or jump in a bounce castle. Attendees are encouraged to bring a water bottle, chairs or a blanket, cash for the bar and anything one might need for a day in the park. Registration is encouraged at wildernessworkshop.org/community-party, but it is not required.
The fun doesn’t stop there. On Saturday, Wilderness Workshop will celebrate Public Lands Day by cleaning up the Prince Creek Trail System from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wilderness Workshop is partnering with the Bureau of Land Management and the Roaring Fork Mountain Bike Association to repair and restore the old double track trail in the Crown Mountain Recreation Area.
According to the release, National Public Lands Day is the country’s largest volunteer event for public lands, and it is a great opportunity to show appreciation for the lands in our own backyard. With the help of the BLM’s Resource Management Plan, the project on Saturday will help improve the landscape for wildlife and all users. Volunteers will collect dead vegetation to place on closed routes to be rehabbed, dig with hand tools and install signs. Volunteers can also use seed bombs to revegetate some areas. Coffee, snacks, late lunch and post-work drinks will be provided.
The event is open to all ages, and those who would like to attend are encouraged to register in advance at wildernessworkshop.org/prince-creek-stewardship-day in order to help Wilderness Workshop plan for the day.
More information can be found at wildernessworkshop.org.