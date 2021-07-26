Authorities were forced to again close Interstate 70 Sunday afternoon — but unlike the closures due to flash flood warnings or mudslides, as has often been the case over the last few weeks, Saturday’s closure was because of a wildfire between Gypsum and Eagle.
Around 4 p.m. Sunday, strong eastbound winds pushed a wildfire toward the interstate, according to a Colorado State Patrol tweet that described the fire behavior at the time as “erratic.”
“I-70 CLOSED both directions between Eagle and Gypsum for wildfire. Erratic fire behavior with strong winds pushing fire to the east along the interstate,” the tweet warned.
By 5:28 p.m., westbound I-70 had successfully been reopened, but eastbound lanes remained closed for firefighting efforts, with no estimated time for reopening. But a little more than two hours later, at 7:39 p.m., the Colorado Department of Transportation announced that the eastbound left lane was open but moving slowly and that travelers should expect delays.
The wildfire closure came one day after I-70 was, as is becoming more the norm than the exception, closed through Glenwood Canyon Saturday afternoon because of a flash flood warning. It was reopened by about 5:28 Saturday evening. Meanwhile, a rockslide Saturday temporarily closed Highway 133 between Carbondale and Redstone.