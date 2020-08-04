For the second time in three days, an arcing power line is believed to have caused a fire after igniting with dry brush.
On Monday, a section of McLain Flats Road was closed for about two hours due to the wildland fire which burned close to an acre, according to Aspen Fire Protection District Chief Rick Balentine.
“Fortunately, we responded with three engines and a ‘tender’ (a truck that carries a lot of water),” Balentine said. It was controlled by early afternoon.
The fire started down the hill from W/J Ranch, close to the intersection with White Star Drive. A call was received by the fire department around 10 a.m.
Fifteen firefighters plus a sheriff’s deputy responded.
Balentine said the cause was “exactly what it was at Ruedi” on Saturday. The chief was referencing another power line spark in a drainage at the 10,000-foot level above the reservoir. An aerial attack by firefighters on Saturday night, followed by the building of a containment line around the fire the next day, brought what was called the Smith Fire under control.
Balentine said Monday’s incident was the first wildland fire in Aspen for the season, adding that current conditions are seen as ripe for other blazes.
“Over the weekend, with the winds, I watched it drying out. I was biting my nails there wouldn’t be a wildfire,” he said.
No structures were damaged though there were homes, described by Balentine as “a combination of employee housing and free market” that could have been threatened had the fire spread.
As crews were preparing to leave the scene on Monday, a homeowner who lived in the area “came downhill and thanked us,” Balentine said.
He said the message for the public continues to be, “Wildfire season is upon us. Be careful when you are doing anything outside.”