Despite being stationed several miles away from the Sylvan Fire’s flames, the Roaring Fork Fire Rescue Authority still helped battle the blaze, free of charge — at least for the first day.
“For that first operational period, none of us charged. That’s just mutually agreed upon help,” Scott Thompson, Roaring Fork Fire Rescue Authority chief, said in an interview Friday. “At six the next morning, then, we started billing and we billed for two days until our fire truck came back.”
With 520 square miles of difficult terrain to cover and well over 2,000 calls coming in each year, Roaring Fork Fire Rescue, or RFFR, relies heavily on its mutual aid agreements with other entities and vice versa. Even smaller fires, like the one near Old Snowmass earlier this month that was caused by a lightning strike, can rack up quite a tab.
However, more often than not, the federal government picks up a significant portion of the bill.
“It benefits the whole community because if we need a helicopter for the first night, which we did on that fire and also the one up on the Frying Pan — even if it’s on private property — we don’t get a bill for the helicopter,” Thompson said. “We don’t get a bill if there are six fire trucks from the feds. If the fire goes on, then we do a cost-share agreement. But, in the beginning, the goal is to throw everything that we have at a fire to keep it small so it won’t grow.”
According to Thompson, Roaring Fork Fire Rescue can occasionally even “make a little money” fighting fires outside of its territory, which it can reinvest back into the local authority.
“The system’s not made to make a bunch of money, but it helps us recover costs so the local taxpayers aren’t paying … for us fighting a fire in Garfield County [for] example,” Thompson said.
The extended drought and above-average temperatures have Thompson feeling “pretty scared” about the wildfire season this year, which has already been fairly active.
“I don’t recall ever going into Stage 2 fire restrictions in June,” Thompson said. “I’m not going to paint a rosy picture … we have a good chance of a very catastrophic wildfire in our area.”
In 2018, the Lake Christine Fire burned over 12,500 acres near Basalt and Carbondale and cost more than $25 million to fight. Last August’s Grizzly Creek Fire also racked up a multi-million dollar bill after charring over 32,000 acres just east of Glenwood Springs.
Aspen Fire Protection District Deputy Chief Of Operations Jake Andersen said that over the years the state had done a better job of encouraging local fire departments and agencies to request wildfire assistance sooner rather than later.
“They don’t want it to be a question … they want us to order it,” Andersen explained. “Those air tankers are expensive, but they’re not $25 million. That’s the thing — if you can go big early and control these things, it’s much more cost effective.”
Andersen said mutual aid agreements helped first responders, particularly those in mountain communities, protect an extensive amount of land even with fairly limited resources.
“For me, when it comes to getting people help when they need it, tax lines do not matter,” Andersen said. “The closest resource should go and help people.”
When the Grizzly Creek Fire ignited along Interstate 70, the Glenwood Springs Fire Department was the first to arrive on scene.
“Of course we called for our mutual aid partners right away,” Glenwood Springs Fire Chief Gary Tillotson said in an interview Friday. “We utilize mutual aid on a real regular basis.”
Tillotson said there was no way local fire departments could keep up with the increasing costs of wildfire other than to rely on state and federal resources. Tillotson explained how one aerial drop of fire retardant can cost anywhere between $10,000 and $30,000 depending on the size of the tanker.
According to Tillotson, more than a million gallons of fire retardant were dropped on the Grizzly Creek Fire.
“If any one fire district or agency — short of the federal government — had to pick up a price tag like that, yeah, it could break us,” Tillotson said. “The primary thing that continues to plague our department and I’m sure others is the cost of the equipment.”
According to Tillotson, the cost of fire engines in particular had increased dramatically in the last two decades.
“A fire engine that cost $330,000 back in 2000 now costs about $700,000,” Tillotson said.
In an email Friday, Glenwood Springs Public Information Officer Bryana Starbuck said the city did end up paying a little over $50,000 of its own money to have steel armoring and deflection walls installed near the city’s water intake following last summer’s Grizzly Creek Fire.
“There is also the economic impact of wildfires, which in the case of Grizzly Creek included the shutdown of I-70,” Starbuck said.