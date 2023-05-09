An impressive snowpack, swollen rivers and verdant hills this spring might make it even tougher for fire experts to convince Roaring Fork Valley homeowners to take the threat of wildfires seriously.
“That is definitely a challenge for us, combating complacency,” said Eric Lovgren, community mitigation manager for Eagle County.
May is Wildfire Preparation Month so fire departments and mitigation experts are urging homeowners to take three important actions: get their property inspected for fire mitigation steps they can take, craft and practice an evacuation plan, and sign up for alerts with their local county to stay informed of conditions.
Eagle County and local fire departments throughout the valley undertake free property inspections. They have seen mixed results in the response of homeowners. Interest spiked after the Lake Christine Fire threatened Basalt and El Jebel in summer 2018 and the Grizzly Creek Fire swept through portions of Glenwood Canyon in 2020.
Lovgren said blazes elsewhere in Colorado opened eyes, most notably the Marshall Fire that started as a grassfire and destroyed more than 1,000 structures when it blew into suburban Boulder County in December 2021.
“Last year we did 300 (assessments), which was across all the county,” said Katie Jenkins, a wildfire mitigation specialist for Eagle County. “That was a very good year.”
Roaring Fork Fire Rescue Chief Scott Thompson said interest in inspections by the department spiked after Lake Christine but has since waned. People generally ignore wildfire risk on their property “until there is smoke in the air,” he said.
Carbondale Fire Chief Rob Goodwin said there has been steady interest in the inspections in rural parts of the fire protection district such as Missouri Heights and Prince Creek Road.
Lovgren said that now — when the risk is low — is when people should take advantage of the conditions. Homeowners should call for an inspection and act on the mitigation suggestions before wildfires become a threat again.
“We all know there’s going to be more (wildfires),” he said.
His department has conducted inspections of several hundred properties across the county, he said, but that is out of “several thousand in harm’s way.”
“It’s a small fraction of who we need to reach, but it’s been increasing,” Lovgren said.
The department conducts inspections in the Eagle County portion of the Roaring Fork Valley, which includes part of Missouri Heights, part of Fryingpan Valley, the El Jebel area and most of Basalt.
Thompson said the weather conditions this winter and spring provide a mixed blessing. The snowfall broke the grip that the drought had on the region, on one hand, he noted, but it also triggered aggressive growth of grasses and other vegetation that firefighters consider fine fuels. As conditions dry and the fuels dry, the wildfire threat could roar back come mid-summer.
“Every year we’re going to have a potential for wildfires in July and August,” Thompson said. “It depends on the monsoon.”
Rainstorms typically flow up from the southwest into Colorado starting sometime in July, bringing a steady lineup of afternoon showers. But the so-called monsoonal moisture doesn’t always materialize.
Pitkin County Emergency Management Director Valerie MacDonald amplified the point that homeowners shouldn’t let their guard down due to current low risk of wildfires.
“It won’t take much to dry out the overgrowth fuels later this summer,” she said. “It looks like we will have a flood season and a wildfire season this year. It’s all weather dependent.”
The fire experts say Colorado can no longer count on the weather to keep it safe from wildfires. That’s where the “hardening” of properties comes in, or making structures and landscape less susceptible to wildfire.
Jenkins said she tours a property for roughly one hour and takes pictures that are included in a comprehensive report for owners. That report recommends steps the homeowners can take to harden their property. The county uses the REALFire risk reduction program.
“Mitigation tactics can include vegetation manipulation, fire resistant construction materials, water supply development, access improvement and evacuation planning,” Eagle County’s wildfire mitigation webpage says. “Mitigation efforts may not prevent an emergency, but they can help protect people, property and the environment during these catastrophic events.”
The Eagle County website also includes a map where the wildfire risk of a specific property is shown. Go to the Eagle County homepage at https://www.eaglecounty.us/index.php and search for Mitigation and Wildfire Protection.
While getting homeowners to voluntarily get their properties assessed produces mixed results, property insurance providers might dictate mitigation more in the future. Lovgren said the Marshall Fire in Boulder County, the most destructive in Colorado in terms of property losses, was a game changer for insurance providers. Insurers are looking at fire activity across the region and the fire losses.
“All of that triggers increased scrutiny,” he said.
Lovgren said he is aware of homeowners facing non-renewal of their insurance policies or steep price increases because of factors specific to their property or neighborhood regarding wildfire risk. They were able to keep their insurance after getting an inspection and acting on a mitigation plan.
He estimated that 20% of the assessments performed by his office are insurance driven.
Thompson said Roaring Fork Fire Rescue has also been called for assessments and mitigation plans from homeowners panicked about losing their insurance coverage.
“We have had problems, I’d say, for 10 years with people having trouble getting insurance,” he said. “It’s not something new for this area at all.”
One homeowner was able to keep his insurance at the end of 2022 after the fire protection district added a fire substation on West Sopris Creek Road, according to Thompson. Insurance companies have a keen interest in the distance between properties and fire stations. Homes outside of 5 miles from a staffed station are rated at a higher risk.
The big issue in the sprawling, 520-square-mile district is many of the homes are located in what is known as the urban-wildland interface. Many homes are nestled up to public lands that are typically forested.
Carbondale Fire Chief Goodwin said he is also aware of cases where inspections and mitigation efforts have salvaged insurance coverage. “It works,” he said of the mitigation.
MacDonald is urging Pitkin County residents to sign up in the emergency alert system at pitkinalert.org or download the ReachWell app on a smartphone to receive translated emergency alerts.
She stressed the need to get the free wildfire assessment and undertake the mitigation steps. Most importantly, have a plan in case there is a fire.
“If everyone does just one thing, create an evacuation plan so you are ready to go at a moment’s notice,” she said. “We cannot always stop a fast-moving wildfire.”