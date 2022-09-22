There’s no better defense against wildfires than steady rain, as the Roaring Fork Valley learned this summer, but the Aspen Fire Protection District believes it has found the next best thing.
Officials from the fire district and a company called Pano AI on Wednesday discussed the camera network that was installed at four high peaks two years ago to provide a tool to detect wildfires and speed the reaction and efficiency of firefighters.
Two cameras were installed at each of the four lookout locations — on Aspen Mountain, Red Mountain, a ridge near Snowmass Village and Williams Peak downvalley. They are piggybacked onto communications equipment.
The cameras provide ultra high definition, 360-degree views of public and private lands around the clock. The artificial intelligence connected to the system alerts humans at Pano AI’s headquarters when it believes it has detected smoke. If verified, Aspen Fire Department is alerted. Fire officials can access images from laptops or even smartphones to assess the situation in significantly less time than required when checking out a possible sighting.
“My wife coined a phrase really well — it’s like a smoke detector in the sky,” said Aspen Fire Chief Rick Balentine.
He said he was intrigued by the concept when he first heard about it two years ago.
“I knew this was a tool we could use in our toolbox if we could get it refined,” he said.
The Pano system’s artificial intelligence needed to learn nuances of the Roaring Fork Valley landscape, such as vast swathes of vegetation changing colors in fall, to become more effective. Winter weather also threw the system off.
“The AI was looking at snow and said, ‘That could be smoke,’” said Arvind Satyam, Pano AI’s chief commercial officer.
A glitch also made the system slow to recognize smoke when lightning sparked a small blaze near Lazy Glen in July 2021. The system did ultimately detect the fire, but after passersby already called in reports, officials said.
The system proved more effective in summer 2022 despite wet conditions that reduced the number of wildfire calls. Aspen Deputy Fire Chief Jake Andersen said the system detected flare-ups associated with a prescribed burn that was undertaken in Hunter Creek Valley in Aspen’s backyard on May 13. The fire was deliberately set on a Friday by federal fighters to improve wildlife habitat and remove fuels.
Over the following weekend, there were at least four reported flare-ups. Andersen said fire officials were able to zoom in on the spots and send images to the fire boss to assess if any action was needed. In each case, unspent fuels ignited within the burn perimeter so the flare-ups posed no threat.
Kat Williams, business development manager for Pano AI, used to be a federal wildlands firefighter. She noted that the West is facing increasing threats to the point where there aren’t confined wildfire seasons anymore. Wildfires are popping up any time of the year. Firefighting efforts can benefit from tools such as the Pano AI systems.
“I think this is something that’s going to change the industry,” she said.
While the system wasn’t used extensively in the Roaring Fork Valley this summer because of favorable weather, Balentine and Andersen said they endorse it as a valuable tool as a warming climate increases the wildfire risk, even at higher elevations around Aspen.
At Wednesday’s presentation, Balentine said he believes installation of the system has the potential to make it easier for some homeowners to obtain fire insurance on their homes. Some insurers have become wary of covering property in the Roaring Fork Valley because of fire risk that has been on the rise over the last decade or so, he said.
The Pano AI system also can help firefighters respond quicker to threats and keep firefighters out of harm’s way more effectively.
“We can tell before we leave (the fire station) what resources we need,” Balentine said.
Satyam said the company’s camera lookouts have been installed in western states that have been ravaged by wildfires in recent years: California, Oregon, Idaho and Montana. In Colorado, Boulder County has embraced it as a tool on the heels of the destructive Marshall Fire on New Year’s Eve Day 2021. Boulder County installed two cameras this week and is working on a third, according to media reports.
Last year there were 5,618 reported wildfires in Colorado, according to Pano AI’s research. Fires charred 32,000 acres of land.
Balentine acknowledged that while he saw the potential of the new tool when introduced to it in 2020, he and the Aspen Fire Protection District’s board of directors weren’t ready to commit funds to the new technology at that time. Balentine credited homeowner Jerry Hosier with providing the $50,000 necessary to install the cameras on a demonstration basis.
Last year’s expense was $60,000, of which $40,000 was raised through private donations, Balentine said. In both years, Pano AI reduced the price for the sake of a demonstration project.
Satyam said the cost is about $50,000 per year, per installation site. Balentine said fire district officials are negotiating the cost for 2023. He said a recommendation to the board likely will be made when the 2023 budget is presented.
The four-camera network installed in conjunction with Aspen Fire Protection District keeps an eye on terrain as far downvalley as El Jebel, Satyam said. Additional cameras to aid Holy Cross Energy have been installed at Sunlight Mountain outside Glenwood Springs and Red Table Mountain, between Basalt Mountain and Gypsum.
None of the fire districts in the Roaring Fork Valley other than Aspen have invested in the new technology so far. Areas downvalley and in the midvalley have experienced the most damaging wildfires in recent decades.
Balentine said he would like to see the system expanded throughout the Roaring Fork Valley and the Interstate 70 corridor west of Glenwood Springs.
“In my estimation it’s proven itself,” he said.