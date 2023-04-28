Ongoing development in the midvalley is impacting deer and elk herds and driving a proposal by Colorado Parks and Wildlife to curtail recreational use of the Basalt State Wildlife Area, according to an agency official.
Mike Yamashita, CPW area manager for the territory that includes Basalt, said in an email that evolving circumstances have enhanced the value of habitat on the roughly 5,000-acre wildlife area in the hills above Basalt.
“In the past several years, CPW has reviewed multiple land-use development proposals in the area that have, will or could continue to degrade winter range and production habitats available (to deer and elk).” Yamashita wrote.
Meanwhile, the Lake Christine Fire altered the habitat of the state wildlife area as it swept across the hillsides in July 2018. Basalt State Wildlife Area was ground central for the fire. It was sparked by illegal use of the public shooting range. The fire ripped across thousands of acres outside the range. Fire often improves forage for wildlife because it gets rid of dead and dying vegetation and promotes new growth.
CPW officials have noticed more deer using the wildlife area and surrounding federal lands for fawning and more elk using it for calving. The extended closure dates will provide more protection for the herds.
“Protection of these habitat types is crucial to successfully maintain and manage these species to population objectives as outlined in the Basalt deer herd and Frying Pan River elk herd management plans,” Yamashita said.
CPW is adjusting rules for the 350 wildlife areas it operates across the state. At Basalt State Wildlife Area, access is closed from Dec. 1 to April 15, except at the public shooting range and at Lake Christine. The proposed rule change would extend the closure from Dec. 1 to July 15. That would affect a trail network above Basalt’s Hill District that is popular with hikers. The wildlife area was already closed to mountain biking.
CPW officials believe they have the public’s backing to manage its areas more aggressively for wildlife. CPW conducted a study in 2021 through the Eagle County Community Wildlife Roundtable that showed residents felt public land managers were not prioritizing wildlife and wildlife habitat protection enough, according to Yamashita.
Some observers have questioned over the years how the operation of a public shooting range can be compatible with managing the area for the benefit of wildlife. Yamashita said it comes down to predictability.
“Disturbance to wildlife and the ability for animals to adapt to disturbance is often tied to the predictability of that stressor,” he said. “Shooting activities at the Basalt Public Shooting Range are limited both by hour restrictions and by location. Conversely, hikers on the property don’t have set schedules and are not confined to predictable routes with appropriate barriers.”
Basalt Town Councilman David Knight raised concerns Tuesday night about the extension of the closure at the state wildlife area. He said he wants to know more about the drivers of the proposed policy change and the science behind it. CPW officials plan to attend the council’s next meeting on May 9.
CPW’s proposed rule changes would also affect use of Beaver Lake outside of Marble. The lake has become popular in recent years for stand-up paddle boarding. Even people who participate acknowledge SUP use has become overwhelming.
The state acquired Beaver Lake in 1961 with the wording of the deed stating that it was to be used for “fishing purposes only,” Yamashita noted.
“As most locals can (attest), the lake in recent years has become anything but an angling destination,” he said. “The lake is stocked six to eight times annually with catchable trout intended for angler harvest. The number of non-angling watercraft on any given day in the summer occupies most of the fishable portions of the water making angling frustrating if not impossible.”
In addition, the parking lot for the lake is often full, causing people to park on the Gunnison County Road and nearby Marble streets. Yamashita said Gunnison County has asked the agency to help it find ways to assure the road is open to local and emergency vehicle access.
“These issues combined with the original intent of the property when it was purchased prompted CPW to prohibit the launching, or take out of vessels, except those being actively used for fishing,” Yamashita said.
The public has an opportunity to comment on the proposed rules changes through May 24. More information on the proposed changes and comment forms are available at https://engagecpw.org/hub-page/state-wildlife-areas. The proposed regulations are tentatively scheduled to be discussed at the May meeting of the Parks and Wildlife Commission, according to the agency. Final consideration and possible adoption could be at the commission’s meeting in June, according to an agency press release.