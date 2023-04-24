In a recent special meeting, the Upper Colorado River Commission voted to move forward with a federally-funded water conservation program meant to mitigate drought on the Colorado River.
But even with a record number of applications, the $125 million program is unlikely to have a meaningful impact on beleaguered reservoirs, according to experts and observers. Some water managers say a longer-term solution is necessary.
During the meeting held April 17, commissioners from the four states in the Upper Colorado River Commission (Wyoming, Utah, New Mexico, and Colorado) voted to move forward with 72 of 88 applications submitted for the System Conservation Pilot Program. Through the program, water users in the Upper Colorado River Basin will receive compensation to leave water in the Colorado River system rather than using it. The program, which could run through 2026, has access to $125 million in federal funding from the Inflation Reduction Act.
This year, the program received a record number of applications. Of the 88 applications submitted, 36 were from Colorado. The Upper Colorado River Commission, an interstate water agency tasked with administering the program, will move forward with 22 of the Colorado applications. One application was submitted from the Roaring Fork Valley, near Carbondale, but the UCRC rejected it.
The next step in the process: The UCRC will finalize draft agreements with each applicant. States and federal officials will look over each agreement and approve them, after which water users will begin receiving compensation for conserved water. This year’s participants could create nearly 39,000 acre feet in water savings. The vast majority of participating projects involve reductions in agricultural irrigation, though the UCRC will move forward with a handful of municipal and industrial projects as well.
Despite the relatively high participation, however, the program is unlikely to do much for the Colorado River’s draining reservoirs. After running the program from 2015-18, the UCRC re-booted the program this year in response to the federal government’s call for Colorado River states to save up to a third of the river’s annual flow. Federal officials worry that water levels in the Colorado River’s major reservoirs could drop so low they harm hydropower production and/or limit dams’ ability to pass water downstream. Of particular concern regarding Upper Basin states is Lake Powell, which faces long-term challenges despite good precipitation this winter.
But the System Conservation Pilot Program is not designed to prop up reservoir levels. Although the project allows water users to leave their water in the river, it doesn’t stop other users from using that water further downstream, and it has no way to monitor whether saved water makes it to Lake Powell. Even if saved water does reach Lake Powell, it will not be significant in creating the conservation goals requested by the federal government.
The expected savings from the program amount to only 2% of the total requested by the federal government. Further, once in the reservoir, that water could be released further downstream for use by Lower Basin states, rather than being used to prop up water levels in Powell.
While acknowledging that the program won’t save Powell, administrators say it could have other benefits this year. At the April 17 meeting, Colorado commissioner Becky Mitchell said the program demonstrates that the Upper Basin is willing to make efforts towards conserving water in a sustainable way.
“While the amount of water that's created as part of this program depends in part on how much water is available for us to use, it will not resolve the crisis that's happening in the reservoirs, specifically Lake Mead and Lake Powell, and we're showing that we're doing everything we can to be a part of the solution,” Mitchell said.
Also in the meeting, UCRC Executive Director Chuck Cullom said another purpose of rebooting the program is “the opportunity to learn about the impacts of these programs” through studies that the UCRC will conduct this summer.
The Colorado Water Conservation Board’s Interstate, Federal & Water Information Chief Amy Ostdiek said in an interview that the purpose of rebooting the SCPP this year is also to mitigate the effects of drought. While she acknowledged that there’s no way to ensure that saved water makes it to Powell, she said the program could generally keep more water flowing in the river system.
But some Colorado water managers are unsure if these benefits justify the funds that the program has received.
Ken Brenner, who serves on the board of the Upper Yampa Conservancy District near Steamboat Springs, said that considering the program’s limited effectiveness, water managers in his area think federal funds could have been spent on more meaningful projects: “The consensus tends to be that the System Conservation Pilot Program is not the best use of the funds for helping solve the water emergency that we have.”
Brenner mentioned snowpack measurement technology as a possible better use of those funds.
In a roundtable meeting hosted by the Colorado Water Conservation Board in March, Brenner questioned the usefulness of a water conservation program that doesn’t monitor or protect the water it saves. If the Upper Basin is going to invest in a system conservation program, he said, he would rather they implement a framework known as “demand management.”
A demand management program would ensure that saved water does make it to Lake Powell, and that Lower Basin states (California, Arizona, and Nevada) can’t use it unless it’s part of their legal allotment of Colorado River water. When it was first launched in 2015, the SCPP was meant to explore voluntary, compensated water conservation measures that might be used in a demand management program going forward.
Ultimately, administrators ended the SCPP in 2018 because it was unable to verifiably contribute water to Lake Powell, and because administrators needed to take other steps in order to assess the feasibility of demand management.
While this year’s SCPP remains effectively the same as the one the UCRC chose to end in 2018, albeit with greater funding, it could be transitioned into a demand management program in the coming years. The UCRC could cease operating the SCPP again next year, in which case any unused funds from the program will be returned to the federal government for other purposes. Upper Basin states intend to consider a demand management program concept at the June 2023 UCRC regular meeting.
Amy Haas, who stood in for Utah commissioner Gene Shawcroft at the Monday meeting, urged other commissioners to move forward with a more impactful program.
“We feel that we need to pivot very soon, from shorter term conservation measures to more meaningful savings through things like demand management or something similar,” she said.
Demand management has become a controversial topic for many irrigators in western Colorado, who worry that it could lead to reduced economic activity in agricultural communities. Water managers also commonly argue that the Upper Basin is unable to produce the kind of water savings necessary to save the Colorado River, because the Upper Basin already uses well under its allotted amount. Going forward, any demand management program will have to deal with legal, hydrological, and social challenges to its implementation.
Speaking at the March roundtable meeting, Brenner acknowledged the challenges around demand management, but also signaled a willingness to move forward with it.
“No one wants demand management,” he said, “but we’re willing to keep trying.”