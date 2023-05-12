The Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority will launch a rightsizing pilot program on Monday, allowing those who live in deed-restricted housing to swap units to better suit occupancy needs.
The program would be voluntary and include the purchase and sale of deed-restricted properties between two owners who would act as co-applicants. The goal would be to fill empty bedrooms by allowing households with larger families to upsize and households with fewer people to downsize.
“Ultimately, we’re just trying to create opportunities for movement within the system to optimize the existing housing stock,” said Carson Schmitz, APCHA board chair. “If we give people the opportunity to move within the system and maximize the existing housing stock we’ve already got, hopefully that allows us to not have to build in the future. I’m super curious about what’s actually going to happen.”
Last summer, APCHA collected feedback from a survey that was sent to all 1,665 homeowners in the program at the time. Results showed that only 19% of the 484 respondents said they were interested in participating. Respondents also said they would be more likely to consider participating with certain incentives like location change, cash and the addition of a garage. From the survey results, APCHA gauged the level of interest in the program and decided to move forward.
“Based on a survey conducted in 2022 of owners in the APCHA program, we believe there is interest,” APCHA Executive Director Matthew Gillen said in a statement. “The goal of rightsizing is to maximize all of the bedrooms in APCHA’s deed-restricted units. We hope it’s successful, because if it is, we are housing more people and utilizing a taxpayer-based program at greater efficiency.”
Those interested in participating in the program will need to apply or co-apply with another household. APCHA will not facilitate matches, but for households interested in downsizing that do not have a co-applicant, APCHA will share a list of properties that are owned by individuals interested in upsizing. APCHA will not share names or contact information beyond the living complex and number of bedrooms available until both parties express interest in swapping. Based on the level of interest in the program, APCHA plans to share this information at least every two weeks as needed.
For the first year, only five swaps will be allowed unless the demand grows and the board allows additional swaps. Applications within the Aspen Village Subdivision or the Lazy Glen Subdivision will be exempt.
Participants will be exempt from the requirements for listing a property for sale, bid submissions and the lottery process. Participants may also qualify for a new unit that is in the same category as their current unit or one category above or below. For example, a Category 3 owner may qualify for a swap to a Category 2, 3 or 4 unit.
“I hope that there’s a lot of interest,” Schmitz said. “I think whether you’re a larger family or a growing family in a smaller unit, it would be worthwhile to check in with APCHA and say you’re willing to trade up.”
To determine occupancy, buyers who are upsizing must include all dependents age 16 or younger as of the date of closing, and buyers who are downsizing must include all dependents age 19 or younger as of the date of closing.
Applications will be available on a Google form at apcha.org starting Monday.