It snowed in the Aspen-area high country mid-week, which has created a buzz among skiers and snowboarders about expectations for the coming winter season.
Many questions will be addressed Saturday evening during AspenWeather.net’s annual forecast party, set for 5-7:30 p.m. at Mi Chola restaurant at the corner of Main and Mill streets in Aspen.
Forecaster Ryan Boudreau, who founded the online weather service with meteorologist Cory Gates in 2012, declined to provide a sneak preview of Gates’ snowfall expectations for the 2021-22 ski season. However, he suggested that it would behoove mountain-sports enthusiasts to attend the party for multiple reasons. For one thing, free food is on the agenda.
Boudreau provided a teaser, of sorts.
“It’ll be a La Niña winter,” he said. “The Pacific Ocean is cooling like crazy. There’s a 100% chance the mountains from the Pacific Northwest to Jackson Hole (Wyoming) will get a ton of snow this year.
“The question is, will that pattern flow southward to Aspen-Snowmass? Come to our forecast party and find out.”
Boudreau touted Gates’ forecasting skills, pointing to his accuracy in seven of the nine years they’ve been providing an October forecast ahead of the local ski season.
Though last year was a La Niña winter, local ski-area snowfall was in the normal range of 300 to 350 inches from Oct. 1 to April 30, the period that Boudreau and Gates measure as the snowfall season. Aspen’s ski season usually is underway by Thanksgiving.
“If there’s snow in October, people are there,” Boudreau said. “They’re skinning and skiing.”
The 2020-21 ski season was a normal year, he said, therefore Gates was accurate with last year’s predictions. Tying at roughly 330 inches, Aspen Highlands and Snowmass received the most snowfall of Aspen Skiing Co.’s four ski areas.
While Boudreau wouldn’t give away details of the annual forecast, Jeff Colton, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service office in Grand Junction, said computer models suggest a slow start to the upcoming season.
Snowfall should pick up in mid-December and January, he said. Areas from Steamboat Springs to Vail will see above-average snowfall, while Aspen-Snowmass “will be on the edge of that.”
Colton called last year’s weather pattern a “Dud Niña. There was not a lot of heavy snowfall.”
The northern Colorado mountains have the best chance of good snowfall this winter but those expectations “taper off as we get to the San Juans” in southern Colorado, he said.
“Aspen is in the middle of that. I would expect Mother Nature to produce a little better this year,” he said.
Temperatures will be above normal this winter, a factor that can spell good news for snow production, Colton added.
Boudreau said Gates’ presentation will start around 6:30 p.m. He mentioned that AspenWeather.net is unveiling a new Iphone app to improve its service to subscribers. It is not yet available for Android systems.
The local weather forecasting service also recently revamped its website. Boudreau noted that aside from the daily and weekly online forecasts (and email updates), subscribers also have the option of asking direct questions pertaining to certain dates.
“You can talk to us and email us,” he said. “We’re hands-on. We can help you plan your vacation.”
Boudreau and Gates love to talk about all things related to weather.
“Come and geek out on Saturday and learn about what drives the weather in Aspen,” Boudreau said.