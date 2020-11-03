With uncertainty looming about how rising COVID-19 rates could impact the valley’s economy and its workforce this winter, some employees might be challenged to meet the 1,500 minimum hours required by the Aspen Pitkin County Housing Authority in the near future.
APCHA waived the work-hour minimum for 2020 at the start of the pandemic last spring in acknowledgement of the job loss and reduction in work and health conditions caused by COVID-19. The 1,500-hour annual requirement breaks down to an average of about 30 hours of year-round weekly employment, or 40 hours per week for about nine months.
No policy decision has been established by the housing authority’s board for minimum work requirements in 2021, but member John Ward said Monday he anticipated the APCHA board’s approach would again consider different factors and market conditions.
“If an employee was laid off for whatever reason, we left it to staff to be thoughtful of what we are doing [in terms of considering their employment situation],” he said.
In 2021, “my direction as a board member is I wouldn’t say we would not be thoughtful,” Ward said of the local employment outlook in the event of increasing restrictions because of the pandemic.
On Thursday, in response to rising COVID-19 incidence rates and to send a “serious message” to the community, the Pitkin County Board of Health voted to restrict informal gatherings to a maximum of five people from two households.
While the unemployment rate in Pitkin County bounced back to 7% in September — the best it’s been since March, according to information from the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment and U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics — the rate is still more than double that of the same month in 2019, when 2.4% of county residents, or 267 people, were unemployed.
In September, the most recent month for which data are available, 724 people were unemployed in the county, down from 851 in August. The worst month in 2020 for unemployment was April — when Pitkin County’s rate soared to 23.6% and 2,714 people reported they were out of work. The employment outlook has been improving since then; however, historic data from the Labor Department show that November is traditionally the highest month for unemployment in the county.
In November 2019, it was 5.1%; in November 2018, 6.3%; and in November 2017, Pitkin County’s unemployment rate was 5.7%, or 618 people out of work.
Valid reasons
Affidavits required for biannual requalification of deed-restricted housing will be sent out in 2021, according to Cindy Christensen, APCHA’s deputy director.
“We realize some of this situation could still be going on,” she said of the pandemic’s influence on the economy.
Christensen said that, as has been true in 2020, tenants and owners should keep the lines of communication open with APCHA about their personal employment situations and make relevant documentation available. If the issue can’t be clarified through a phone call, then the process is in place for an investigation — and then an appearance before the hearing officer, if need be, she said.
Owners of workforce housing may also be considered for a leave of absence for up to one year if it’s a “valid reason,” such as relocating for a job opportunity. APCHA must approve all requests, and there’s no requirement that the housing needs to be rented out while the owner is away.
Since the start of the pandemic, a handful of people who requested a leave of absence either wanted to go home to be with family or needed to take the time to tend to their children, according to Christensen.