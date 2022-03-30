Pitkin County Commissioners Patti Clapper and Kelly McNicholas Kury still plan to campaign ahead of the Nov. 8 election — even if they find themselves without opponents.
Clapper, a Democrat, announced earlier this year that she would run for her sixth “and final” term this fall.
In accordance with the county’s home rule charter, commissioners have four-year terms and they cannot serve more than three consecutive terms. Clapper served three terms before the 2010 election. She was elected again in 2014, defeating the incumbent, Republican Rob Ittner, and has served in the eight years since.
“I am running for re-election and it is not because there are things I have left to get done. …There are always things left to get done,” Clapper said Tuesday. “It’s more about my concern as to how we can bring this community back together and move forward on things that the community values — protecting the environment, housing, child care … the usual list of items that come up at every meeting practically.”
Would-be candidates have until April 22 to file their paperwork with the Pitkin County Clerk and Recorder’s office if they want their name to appear on the June 28 primary ballot. They also must collect and submit signatures from at least 100 registered voters in the county.
“I’m pretty prepared for this campaign. I’m kind of way ahead of the curve more than usual as far as getting things set up and ready to go,” Clapper said. “People are maybe beginning to realize that it’s not as easy a job as some people think.”
So far, the Pitkin County sheriff’s race is the only countywide contest with more than one announced candidate. As of now, Sheriff Joe DiSalvo, an independent, will face off against Democratic challenger Michael Buglione and Michael Buysse in the June 28 primary. Buysse did not list any party affiliation in his candidate paperwork.
In Pitkin County, the top two vote-getters in the primary move onto the fall general election ballot regardless of party affiliation.
Similar to Clapper, McNicholas Kury has yet to draw a challenger for her seat on the Pitkin Board of County Commissioners. She was not challenged when she ran for commissioner in 2018.
“I do feel like I’ve had some success and have irons in the fire that I continue to want to pursue and hopefully see through,” McNicholas Kury said. “That’s why I have decided to run again.”
The commissioner’s position is considered full-time and includes a salary of more than $80,000.
Should she be re-elected, McNicholas Kury said she would continue to work on housing solutions for Pitkin County.
“For me, it’s not just affordable housing,” she said. “I really think we, as a community, need to look at the whole spectrum of housing and the continuum of housing all the way from homelessness to supportive housing to workforce housing to senior housing and others.”