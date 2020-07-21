Parking and traffic have emerged as the main areas of concern related to the 75-unit Willits Bend worker housing development that is proposed by Archdiocesan Housing Inc., an affiliate of Catholic Charities.
The project calls for the rental residential units to span four buildings covering 4.63 acres, and the units would be available to households whose incomes are up to 80% of the area median.
Willits Bend is currently comprised of three, brightly painted buildings that feature work-live spaces but are not deed restricted by income. Three other older buildings within the parcel would be removed to make way for the new construction.
Assurance that the new units will stay affordable is requested by the town of Basalt and was included in comments provided recently to Eagle County by referral agencies on the Willits Bend PUD application.
The public will have the opportunity to take part in a site visit on Aug. 6, according to Olivia Cook, assistant planner for Eagle County. That same day, the Roaring Fork Planning Commission will convene for the first of three August hearings on the proposal. From there, the application will head to Eagle County commissioners for review, though that date is not yet scheduled, Cook said.
The property, which is owned by a group led by Robert Tobias, is under contract to Archdiocesan Housing for an undisclosed sum. The project would sit near three existing Willits Bend buildings, Umbrella Roofing and Aspen Skiing Co.’s tiny homes project.
AHI has developed Machebeuf Apartments in Glenwood Springs and Villas de Santa Lucia in Carbondale. Across the state, the group oversees more than 1,700 housing units.
Back-up deed restriction sought
In referral comments, Eagle County Sheriff James Van Beek wrote of the project: “As per usual, the only concerns raised by this is adequate parking for all the residential units as well as increased traffic in and out of the units.
“In addition, with the assumption that on average there will be at least an average of four people per unit, that is increasing the population in this area by 400 people and increasing the call load on responding law enforcement,” Sheriff Van Beek continued.
The Basalt Planning and Zoning Commission “finds the proposed development consistent with the affordable housing objectives in the 2020 Basalt Master Plan.” The commission also has offered a laundry list of plan recommendations, including encouraging Eagle County to require a back-up deed-restriction to the land-use restriction agreement that would ensure the units remain as affordable housing beyond the life of that agreement.
Basalt has a back-up plan in place for the 56-unit Roaring Fork Apartments, which is another tax-credit housing project, according to a memo written by Basalt Planning and Zoning Commission chair William Maron.
“If for some reason the Applicant does not receive tax credits or the Applicant requests that the project no longer have rent caps, the Town P&Z requests that such an amendment application be referred to the Town for further comments and consideration,” Maron’s memo says.
The commission also recommends that Eagle County require the housing partners to include a note in their lease agreements “putting their tenants on notice that the adjacent land to the north of the subject property contains industrial uses and is zoned for industrial activities so that they are on notice of such activities before they choose to move into the development.”
More parking, transit enhancements
Developing a parking management plan — one that could include a car share program — and adding more parking spaces to what is currently proposed, are other recommendations from the town’s planning and zoning commission on the Archdiocesan housing plan.
Maron’s memo cites the experience of the Roaring Fork Apartments, which provide 1.7 spaces per unit, or a total of 96 parking spots for the 56-unit Basalt project, as why the P&Z is asking for more study of the Willits Bend proposal. Those spaces are often full, it was noted.
“The proposed development application only contains 1.64 parking spaces per dwelling unit and it includes some three-bedroom units, so the Town believes a more detailed evaluation of the proposed parking is warranted,” the memo states.
As per an intergovernmental agreement between Basalt and Eagle County, the town is asking that $1,000 per unit be paid for the Willits Lane Transportation fee. A bike share station will be recommended for the area as well.
A plan to connect Original Street to Willits Lane was part of Willits Bend’s original 2006 approval. “The Town P&Z asks Eagle County to have the Applicant confirm that their plan is compatible with the future road connection,” according to the memo. There’s also an additional section on trail connectivity included with the recommendations.
Another concern that was noted is pedestrian safety when it comes to mass transit serving the development on the Highway 82 corridor.
“It is strongly recommended that pedestrian-activated flashing warning signs facing both directions on Willits Lane be required to be installed by the Applicant to allow tenants of the development to safely cross Willits Lane to get to the Willits Trail that is on the opposite side of the street,” says the Basalt P&Z recommendation.