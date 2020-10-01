Rebuilding Burgess Cellars, the Napa Valley winery co-owned by former Aspenite Carlton McCoy that was devastated this week by wildfire, remains a priority, but for the time being “we are focused on the safety of our employees as well as our fellow Napa wineries and the community at large during this unpredictable time,” McCoy said in a prepared statement.
The master sommelier left Aspen in 2019 to become CEO of the established Heitz Cellar winery in northern California. In June, The New York Times reported that McCoy was the first African American to run a major winery. It also noted that McCoy met his billionaire partner Gaylon Lawrence Jr., while working at The Little Nell. As partners, the two closed on the purchase of Burgess Cellars just three weeks ago.
But the Glass Fire that raged through California’s wine country didn’t spare Burgess Cellars’ winery nor its heritage buildings on Monday. The Lawrence Family and McCoy confirmed the loss of Burgess Cellars on Sept. 28 at 5:30 p.m. “The historical Howell Mountain estate was acquired by Gaylon Lawrence, Jr. and McCoy on Sept. 11, 2020,” according to the statement.
“While we are devastated by the loss of these great heritage structures, we were heartened to hear that the vineyards were mainly spared. We look forward to many more great vintages once we can rebuild the winery,” said McCoy, who studied at the Culinary Institute of America and worked at New York restaurants including Aquavit.
Here in Aspen, McCoy’s former colleagues at The Little Nell were stunned and sympathetic upon hearing the news Wednesday.
“Our hearts and our prayers are with all of our friends in Napa and Sonoma, including our former wine director Carlton McCoy and sommelier Erik Elliott who now live and work there and are understandably affected by the impact of the Glass Fire. This is truly devastating,” said Jonathan Fillman, general manager of The Little Nell.
According to published reports, other famed wineries in the area, including boutique winery Chateau Boswell, were destroyed by the wrath of the Glass Fire that had consumed more than 48,000 acres and was 2% contained Wednesday.