The winter issues of Local Magazine — Aspen’s luxury publication created by editors and writers who call this place home — is officially out in the wild. Readers will find an array of articles featuring everything from how organizations are embracing the valley’s Spanish-speaking population to highlighting a nonprofit that connects Colorado’s Rocky Mountain culture to that of Tanzania’s Kilimanjaro to following three locals’ efforts to spend a night out on the town with only a $100 budget.
Read about all that and more in this issue, now news stands.
And last month, Authentic Aspen, Aspen Daily News’ winter guide, came out for public consumption. Packed with tidbits and insights, the winter edition offers behind-the-scenes access to the Highland Bowl bootpacking culture to that of Aspen’s ski gangs, as well as inspiration for how to get on the mountain if you don’t ski or snowboard.
“We really want Authentic Aspen to cater to two different readers: the longtime local who maybe forgot some of the reasons they love living here, as well as the visitor who prides themself on their wanderlust and going off the beaten path,” Editor Megan Tackett said.