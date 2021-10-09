The nonprofit Aspen Homeless Shelter will operate an overnight facility from Nov. 1 through April 30 at the Aspen Chapel, clearing up doubts as to whether a seasonal shelter would be available during the coldest months of the upcoming winter and spring.
The news was announced Friday during an online meeting of Pitkin County officials and stakeholders who gather regularly to discuss problems and solutions related to housing instability. Officials had been seeking a location for the winter overnight shelter following the summer announcement that the county’s “Safe Open Space” encampment — set up in the spring of 2020 to give area homeless residents a place to endure the COVID-19 pandemic — will be closed at the end of October. The camp, located near the Brush Creek Park and Ride lot, currently has 18 occupants, down eight from its winter-season peak.
The Aspen Chapel, located off Castle Creek Road near the Highway 82 roundabout, has hosted the winter overnight shelter before, in the winter of 2017-18. Prior to that, the shelter operated out of the basement of St. Mary Catholic Church in Aspen.
Change is occurring at the nonprofit, which also operates a day shelter in the county’s human services building near Aspen Valley Hospital. At Friday’s meeting, it also was mentioned that Dr. Vince Savage, the longtime director of the Aspen Homeless Shelter, recently resigned due to health reasons.
Savage did not return several calls seeking comment on Friday. No other details surrounding his departure were provided during the virtual Zoom meeting. Pitkin County officials said after the meeting they could not elaborate.
Patricia Bukur, development director for the Aspen Homeless Shelter, will serve as interim executive director. She did not immediately return phone messages on Friday afternoon.
When the county began making plans in late 2018 to tackle the problem of area homelessness and housing instability, Savage was publicly critical of the process and questioned the county’s new initiative. However, over time, he began participating in the coalition of officials and stakeholders, attending quarterly meetings and offering suggestions on how to address the issues at hand.
Lindsay Maisch, deputy director of human services for Pitkin County, provided statistics during Friday’s meeting that point to progress that has been made over the last year in assisting homeless in the area.
As of Tuesday, 100 individuals were receiving various services through Pitkin County’s Housing Alliance program. Those services range from help with finding temporary and permanent housing to assistance in obtaining health care and jobs.
Maisch said 29 people who are not sheltered are receiving some kind of service through the alliance’s “street outreach.” None of the 29 are utilizing the SOS facility at Brush Creek, she noted.
Twenty people are receiving “emergency shelter” in the area through hotel rooms. Another 15 are the beneficiaries of “rapid-rehousing,” which relies on federal funds to give people a temporary home if they have suddenly lost their housing. “Rapid-rehousing” also can be the step before someone receives permanent housing, she said.
Of 32 people discharged from the alliance’s “emergency shelter” program over the last 18 months, 13 have made the transition to permanent housing, Maisch said. But of 34 people discharged from the “street outreach” program, seven have made the transition to permanent housing.
“That suggests that the emergency shelter is a much more effective transition into permanent housing than the street,” Maisch said.
The housing stability coalition also heard from James Hoge, who shared his story of being homeless in Pitkin County to finding permanent housing.
Hoge said his “dreams have almost come to fruition” with the help of the county and its partners in the drive to end homelessness. At one time, he helped oversee the county’s SOS camp.
Hoge thanked his social worker, Wendee Schoon of the nonprofit Recovery Resources, saying, “You didn’t leave any stone unturned when finding a better pathway for me. ...My suffering is close to an end now.”
Many at the virtual meeting congratulated Hoge on his hard work over the last couple of years.